Pepper Hastings and Katherina Gill are headed to Mobile.
The St. Bernard duo played well at Tuesday's Class 1A-3A, Section 3 Tournament in Huntsville to snag spots in next week’s state tournament, which is set for April 19-20 at the Mobile Tennis Center.
Hastings — an eighth-grader — won two matches after an opening-round bye to triumph in the No. 1 singles bracket, while she and Gill combined for three victories in the No. 2 doubles bracket to advance there as well.
“I think the girls are playing their best tennis at the right time,” coach Tim Burleson said. “I am really proud of Kat for the improvement she has made and Pepper for being such a fierce competitor at such a young age. She is only in the eighth grade and has really dominated older players. She works extremely hard to improve each day. Both are a joy to coach."
