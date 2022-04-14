St. Bernard’s Pepper Hastings punched her ticket to the state tennis tournament this week following a pair of victories at the Class 1A-3A, Section 3 Tournament in Huntsville.
Hastings — a ninth-grader — won both of her matches in the singles bracket (No. 5), beating players from Whitesburg Christian (10-0) and Decatur Heritage (10-0) to advance to Montgomery for the second straight season.
She will compete at the Lagoon Park Tennis Center next Monday.
