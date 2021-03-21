Cullman’s varsity girls tennis team claimed the title at Saturday’s Wilson Warrior Tournament.
The Lady Bearcats accumulated 49 points, finishing well ahead of Wilson (30) for the top spot.
No. 1 Kate Krigbaum (6-0, 6-3 over Wilson), No. 3 Sophia Karolewics (6-0, 6-0 over Lauderdale County) and No. 4 Caroline Hill (6-0, 6-1 over Whitesburg Christian) won their respective singles matches, while No. 1 Krigbaum/Katia Peterson (6-3, 7-5 over Lauderdale County) and No. 2 Karolewics/Hill (6-2, 6-4 over Deshler) triumphed in doubles.
Cullman’s boys, meanwhile, finished in third place.
No. 1 Jackson Murphree (6-4, 6-2 over Wilson), No. 5 Bennett Cabri (6-4, 4-6, 10-5 over Wilson) and No. 6 Landon Evans (6-2, 6-0 over Fayette) earned victories in singles play.
