Cullman's Jackson Murphree and Elizabeth Standifer earned spots on their respective North squads when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced this year's North-South All-Star tennis teams on Tuesday.
Both North teams are comprised of 12 rising seniors from around the state.
Cullman's Nathan Bates was selected as a coach for the North squad (girls) as well.
The annual All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery was recently canceled due to COVID-19.
Basketball, cross country, football, golf and volleyball rosters have already been announced.
Baseball, soccer and softball squads will be announced later this week.
