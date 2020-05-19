AHSAA
Cullman's Jackson Murphree and Elizabeth Standifer earned spots on their respective North squads when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced this year's North-South All-Star tennis teams on Tuesday.

Both North teams are comprised of 12 rising seniors from around the state.

Cullman's Nathan Bates was selected as a coach for the North squad (girls) as well.

The annual All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery was recently canceled due to COVID-19.

Basketball, cross country, football, golf and volleyball rosters have already been announced.

Baseball, soccer and softball squads will be announced later this week.

