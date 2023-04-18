Cullman’s varsity tennis teams won their respective Class 6A, Section 6 championships on Monday night.
Katia Peterson/Caroline Hill and Olivia Dover/Karina Harris collected doubles titles for the Lady Bearcats at Bill Noble Park in Gardendale, while Peterson, Harris and Maddie Files secured singles crowns.
Nason Green, Jake Murphree and Eli Chaney each recorded singles titles for the Black and Gold boys.
The Bearcats will travel to Mobile on April 24-25 to compete in this year’s state tennis tournament.