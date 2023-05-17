Two local swimmers competed at the 2023 National Club Swimming Association’s (NCSA) Junior National Swimming Championships in Orlando, Florida, with one finishing in the Top 15 in her respective event at the four-day showcase earlier this spring.
12-year-old Mika Lackey and 13-year-old Madeline Dowdy — both members of the Cullman Swim Association — took part in various competitions at the Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, with the former recording a 13th-place showing (1:14.33) in her age group’s 100-yard breaststroke to become the first-ever swimmer from the CSA to place at the national event.
“Mika goes out there and gives 110 percent — she lays it all out there every time she swims,” CSA coach Carson Glasscock said. “Madeline is a methodical thinker who really studies what she is doing to have a more calculated race. They are complete opposites in their personalities, but they are both fast in the water.”
Lackey also swam the 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley, while Dowdy competed in her age group’s 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle.
“Having two girls qualify this year, after having two girls qualify last year for the first time — and then having one place — was really exciting to experience.” Glasscock said. “They are great young ladies. I don’t think anyone could ask for anything better out of them, because they are both a coach’s dream.”