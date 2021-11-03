Kelton Washington wrapped up his prep career with an impressive performance he won't soon forget.
The senior running back registered 197 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries last Friday night, helping West Point beat Curry 69-20 en route to a 6-4 finish to the 2021 campaign.
Washington, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight season, picked up touchdown scampers of 8, 13, 7, 2 and 68 yards, as the Warriors set a school record for points scored in a game.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Washington, however, wasn't the only West Point player to thrive against the Yellow Jackets.
Suyeta Drowning Bear (126 return yards, 32 rushing yards, seven tackles, pick-six); Brian Cornelius (46 rushing yards, TD, four tackles); Jacob Simpson (five tackles — three for loss); Cade Simmons (three catches, 59 yards, TD); Aiden Dujoud (six tackles — three for loss, sack); Noah Laney (64 rushing yards, TD, four tackles, sack); and JD Cochran (nine tackles — two for loss) all had contributions for the Warriors in the season finale as well.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, October 27 through Wednesday, Nov. 3 below.
% Addisyn Smothers, Addison: Named MVP of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament.
% Dacey Baker, Addison: Named to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team.
% Gracie Manley, Addison: Named to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Blake Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet.
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet.
% Reagan Parris, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler, Claire Huffstutler and Emma Hancock, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 Meet.
% Troy Adkison, Nicholas Wood, William Nichols, Andrue Barnett and Charlie Worley, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats win the team title at the Class 6A, Section 5 Meet.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 5-of-6 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-16 win against Holly Pond.
% Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 94 yards and three touchdowns on five carries against Holly Pond.
% Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had 24 yards and two touchdowns on three catches against Holly Pond.
% Ethan Bice, Fairview: Had three tackles for loss and two sacks against Holly Pond.
% L.J. Smith, Hanceville: Had 15 tackles and a sack in a 24-6 win over Elkmont. Graded out at 90 percent on 54 offensive snaps.
% Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Completed 3-of-6 passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-16 loss to Fairview.
% Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 56 yards and two touchdowns on three catches against Fairview.
% Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Cole Bissot, Parker Guthery, Abel Morris and Reid Bissot, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the team title at the Class 3A, Section 4 Meet.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 153 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 30-6 win against Cold Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.