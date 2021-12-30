Andrew Lynn spent the past few days getting buckets.
The West Point senior racked up 25 points against Hatton, 17 points against Falkville and 16 points against Priceville during the Warriors' annual Christmas tournament, helping his team finish runner-up.
For the season, Lynn is averaging 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Thursday, December 23 through Wednesday, December 29 below.
% Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 17 points against Holly Pond.
% John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Jasper.
% Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 10 points against North Oconee and 16 points against Foley.
% Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 11 points against North Oconee and 11 points against Foley.
% Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 11 points against Madison County and 14 points against East Limestone.
% Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 10 points against Madison County and 11 points against East Limestone.
% Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 10 points against Madison County and 11 points against East Limestone.
% Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 20 points against Sardis and 13 points against Skyline.
% Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 16 points against West Point.
% Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Bob Jones, 13 points against Buckhorn and 23 points against Bob Jones.
% Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Bob Jones, 13 points against Athens, 13 points against Buckhorn and 11 points against Bob Jones.
% Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 17 points against Gardendale.
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Gardendale.
% Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: Had 10 points against DAR and 20 points against Addison.
% Maddie Ham, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against DAR and 11 points against Addison.
% Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 10 points against Hatton and 19 points against Falkville.
% Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 10 points against Hatton and 10 points against Falkville.
% Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 19 points against Priceville.
