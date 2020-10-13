One quick look at the box score tells the story for Will Cochran.
West Point's senior quarterback made big play after big play last Friday night, guiding the Maroon and White to a 43-7 win over Sardis and propelling his team one step closer to a postseason berth.
Cochran completed 12-of-18 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns, registered 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries, and even hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass.
Cochran's TD tosses covered 36, 36 and 7 yards, while his touchdown run came from 14 yards out.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Cochran edged West Point's Lexi Shadix, who compiled 132 kills, 26 digs and 16 blocks for the Lady Warriors in 10 matches last week. Her solid contributions helped West Point claim its second straight Cullman County Volleyball Tournament title. Shadix was named tournament MVP.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, October 5 through Monday, October 12 below:
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Had 15 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Lamar County. Completed 3-of-4 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 13-of-17 passes for 153 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 35-0 win over Crossville. Had nine carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Had seven tackles.
% Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 14 carries for 88 yards against Crossville. Had four tackles.
% Eli Speegle, Fairview: Had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against Crossville. Had five tackles.
% Caden Jennings, Fairview: Had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against Crossville. Had a tackle.
% JT White, Fairview: Had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown against Crossville. Had a tackle for loss.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had nine carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-25 win over Fultondale. Had a 42-yard touchdown pass. Had five tackles.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 31 rushes for 197 yards and a touchdown against Fultondale. Had five tackles.
% Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had six tackles, three pass breakups and an interception against Fultondale. Had a touchdown catch.
% Jesse Blackmon, Good Hope: Had seven tackles (1.5 for loss), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery against Fultondale.
% Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had eight tackles, a sack and a quarterback pressure against Fultondale.
% Joseph Arriaga, Eli Loyd, David De Jesus, Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga and Nikolas Borths, St. Bernard: Won the small-school title (Class 1A-4A) at the Hay of a Run.
% Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the small-school race (Class 1A-4A) at the Hay of a Run. His time of 16:01.70 was the fastest across all classifications.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 16 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-7 win over Susan Moore.
% Brodie Curvin, Vinemont: Had 19 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown against Susan Moore.
% Brodie Spear, Vinemont: Had 14 carries for 104 yards against Susan Moore.
% Gaige Roberson, West Point: Had nine tackles (one for loss) and a sack in a 43-7 win over Sardis.
% Keynan Baker, West Point: Had nine tackles (one for loss), a sack and a fumble recovery against Sardis.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 170 rushing yards and a touchdown against Sardis.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown against Sardis. Had a 47-yard touchdown pass.
% Jacob Dye, West Point: Had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Sardis.
