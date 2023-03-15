Kanaan Sutter delivered the goods for West Point this past week.
The senior pitcher tossed four innings of relief (two hits, zero earned runs and six strikeouts) against West Morgan before punching out 10 batters in a two-hit shutout against Hanceville.
Sutter has now recorded 50 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings this season.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, March 7 through Saturday, March 11 below.
Stone Talley, Addison: Had three hits and four RBIs in two games.
Emma Claire Wilson, Cullman: Pitched seven scoreless innings (two hits and six strikeouts) against Haleyville.
Caden Jennings, Fairview: Had six hits and two RBIs in two games.
Nic Gregory, Fairview: Had four hits and three RBIs in two games.
Carter Naramore, Good Hope: Pitched seven innings (four hits, one earned run and five strikeouts) against Danville.
Molly Neal, Holly Pond: Had five hits and four RBIs in two games.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had five hits and one RBI in two games.
Bai Widner, Holly Pond: Had four hits and two RBIs in two games.
Samantha Giles, Holly Pond: Had three hits and four RBIs in two games.
Lexie Smith, Holly Pond: Pitched seven innings (three hits, two runs and seven strikeouts) against Good Hope.
Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had four hits and two RBIs in three games.
Michael Foust, Vinemont: Had four hits and one RBI in three games.
Jake Hale, Vinemont: Had three hits and four RBIs in three games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had five hits in three games.
Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Had four hits and three RBIs in three games.