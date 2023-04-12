Omar Segundo has been a goal-scoring machine for West Point’s varsity boys soccer team this season.
Last week, the junior standout netted four goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Hamilton before producing two goals, including the game-winning boot with less than two minutes to play, against East Limestone. Segundo contributed two more goals and one assist on Tuesday as the Warriors once again knocked off the Indians in section play.
Segundo currently sits at a program-record 17 goals this season and has helped propel West Point to 11 wins — also a program record.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8 below.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had four hits and three RBIs in two games.
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs: Pitched six innings (four hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts) vs. Altamont.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Had five hits and two RBIs in two games.
Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Had five RBIs in two games.
Riley Jackson. Cullman: Pitched five scoreless innings (four hits and four strikeouts) vs. Muscle Shoals. Had seven hits and three RBIs in four games.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Pitched seven innings (three hits, one unearned run and seven strikeouts) vs. Muscle Shoals.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched seven innings (one hit, one earned run and 13 strikeouts) vs. Hanceville.
Natalie Miller, Good Hope: Had seven hits and one RBI in four games.
Campbell Koch, Good Hope: Had six hits and five RBIs in four games.
Haley Lay, Good Hope: Had six hits and two RBIs in four games.
Addyson Burgess, Good Hope: Pitched four scoreless innings (one hit and seven strikeouts) vs. Fairview.
Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville: Had six hits and eight RBIs in four games.
Jake Cornelius, Hanceville: Had six hits and one RBI in four games.
Jackson Cleveland, Hanceville: Had five hits and four RBIs in four games.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had seven hits and one RBI in three games.
Molly Neal, Holly Pond: Had 11 hits and five RBIs in six games.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had nine hits (two home runs) and 10 RBIs in six games.
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond: Had seven hits and eight RBIs in six games.
Samantha Giles, Holly Pond: Had six hits (one home run) and seven RBIs in six games.
Maycie Black, Holly Pond: Had six hits and five RBIs in six games.
Bai Widner, Holly Pond: Had six hits and two RBIs in six games.
Lexie Smith, Holly Pond: Pitched five scoreless innings (three hits and five strikeouts) vs. Cold Springs. Pitched three hitless innings (five strikeouts) vs. Vinemont. Pitched five hitless innings (two unearned runs and eight strikeouts) against Fairview.
Angela Harris, Vinemont: Had six hits and eight RBIs in three games.
Colton McCoy, West Point: Had six hits and five RBIs in three games.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had four hits and five RBIs in three games.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had seven hits and two RBIs in three games.
Macie Brown, West Point: Had five hits (one home run) and six RBIs in three games.
Brinlee Phillips, West Point: Had five hits and six RBIs in three games.
Bethany Minck, West Point: Had five hits and five RBIs in three games.
Kara Jones, West Point: Pitched five innings (four hits, one earned run and two strikeouts) vs. Good Hope.