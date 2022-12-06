Jay Lamar has been a walking bucket for West Point this season.
So, it’s no surprise the sophomore standout put together a superb stretch for the Warriors last week.
He provided 32 points against Cold Springs, 37 points versus Fairview and 19 points against Danville to bring his season average up to 26.3 points per contest. Lamar, who’s shooting 85 percent from the charity stripe, also averaged 5.5 rebounds, two steals and one assist per game against those squads while shooting 57 percent from inside the arc.
Lamar is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, November 28 through Saturday, December 3 below.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against West Point and 32 points against Meek.
Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 14 points against West Point, 22 points against Meek and 11 points and 13 rebounds against Fairview.
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 11 points against West Point, 11 points against Meek and 17 points and 12 rebounds against Fairview.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Meek and 13 points against Fairview.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against West Point.
Kenady Graves, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Meek.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 11 points against Paul Bryant and 21 points against Priceville.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 19 points against Priceville.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 28 points against Priceville.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 15 points against Priceville.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 27 points against Hanceville, 16 points against West Point and 16 points against Cold Springs.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 14 points against Hanceville, 24 points against West Point and 15 points against Cold Springs.
Bryson Fletcher, Fairview: Had 14 points against Hanceville and 17 points against Cold Springs.
Cade Yeager, Fairview: Had 16 points against West Point.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 10 points against Hanceville, 20 points against West Point and 25 points against Cold Springs.
Ava Thomas, Fairview: Had 13 points against West Point and 17 points against Cold Springs.
Darby Nichols, Fairview: Had 15 points against Hanceville and 11 points against West Point.
Jaycee Aleman, Fairview: Had 21 points against Hanceville.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 18 points against Holly Pond and 15 points against New Hope.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Vinemont and 11 points against New Hope.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 14 points against Holly Pond and 11 points against New Hope.
Eli Clements, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Vinemont and 11 points against New Hope.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Vinemont.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 17 points against Vinemont and 20 points against Holly Pond.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 20 points against New Hope.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 29 points against Holly Pond and 33 points against Fairview.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 13 points against Holly Pond and 22 points against Fairview.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 29 points against Hanceville and 13 points against Good Hope.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Hanceville.
Peter Tran, St. Bernard: Had 19 points against Cullman Christian.
Jack Janaszak: St. Bernard: Had 16 points against Cullman Christian.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Good Hope and 11 points against J.B. Pennington.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 15 points against J.B. Pennington.
Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Good Hope.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 12 points against Fairview and 11 points against Danville.
Jacob Harbison, West Point: Had 11 points against Fairview and 11 points against Danville.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 10 points against Cold Springs, 21 points against Fairview and 16 points against Danville.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 15 points against Cold Springs, 17 points against Fairview and 10 points against Danville.