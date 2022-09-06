Hunter Hensley helped West Point earn its first win of the season in style last Friday night.
The sophomore quarterback registered five touchdowns — three on the ground and two through the air — to guide the Warriors to a 44-12 road triumph against Vinemont.
Hensley delivered touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 20 yards, respectively, and connected with teammate Parker Marks for scores of 18 and 43 yards, respectively, to finish a career night with 202 yards of total offense.
He also provided a pair of 2-point conversions, one with his legs and another with his arm.
Hensley is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other West Point standouts from its victory include Marks (nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns), Sylar Philyaw (seven tackles — four for loss — a sack and a forced fumble), Garit Roberson (seven tackles — two for loss), JD Cochran (seven tackles), and Brody Freeman (six tackles — one for loss — and an interception).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 6 below.
Jacob Hardin, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 72-0 win over Cherokee.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against Cherokee.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had two touchdown passes against Cherokee.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had a touchdown catch and a kickoff return for a touchdown against Cherokee.
Josh Netherton, Addison: Had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run against Cherokee.
Hayden Holland, Addison: Had an interception return for a touchdown against Cherokee.
Victor Laurentius, Cold Springs: Had 114 rushing yards in a 24-12 loss to Sulligent.
Tucker Philbeck, Cold Springs: Had two touchdown passes against Sulligent.
Evan Dye, Cullman: Had 49 rushing yards in a 34-3 loss to Hartselle.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 48 rushing yards against Hartselle.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 26 carries for 263 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over East Limestone.
Cade Yeager, Fairview: Had a 57-yard touchdown catch against East Limestone.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had seven tackles against East Limestone.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had 49 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 50-7 loss to Cherokee County.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had five touchdowns in a 73-37 loss to Locust Fork.
Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 20 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-12 loss to West Point.