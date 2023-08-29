Hunter Hensley opened his junior season with one heck of a performance that spearheaded one heck of a comeback.
The West Point quarterback completed 8-of-20 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns — those went to Parker Marks and Noah Bryan, respectively — and added 140 yards and three touchdowns — those scores covered 5, 11 and 38 yards, respectively — on 16 carries to help the Warriors erase a 20-point, first-quarter deficit en route to a 49-32 road victory against Good Hope.
With an outing like that, it’s no wonder he’s The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, August 21 through Saturday, August 26 below.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 43 kills, 15 digs, 7 aces and 2 blocks in eight matches.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 114 assists, 19 digs, 7 kills, 7 aces and 2 blocks in eight matches.
Katie Barrett, Addison: Had 28 kills, 11 blocks, 9 aces and 5 digs in eight matches.
Lauryn Cunningham, Addison: Had 22 kills, 17 aces and 7 digs in eight matches.
Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against Curry. Had 14 tackles — three for loss.
Defense, Cold Springs: Allowed two first downs and 24 total yards against Curry. Forced three turnovers. First shutout since 2019.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the ACA Invitational with a time of 20:25.65.
Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Daisy Mavers, Leslie Jones and Kynzlie Myrex, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the ACA Invitational.
Wyatt Buchanan, Cullman: Had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown against Mars Hill Bible.
Trenton Clemmons, Cullman: Had a pick-six against Mars Hill Bible.
Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Won the NOALA Twilight Festival with a time of 17:14.42.
Lauren Cherry, Cullman: Won the NOALA Twilight Festival with a time of 25:26.88.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries against Columbia.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 22-of-44 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns against West Point.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against West Point. Had a rushing touchdown.
Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns against West Point.
Carter Rutherford, Good Hope: Had four catches for 98 yards against West Point.
Landon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 18 tackles against West Point.
Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery against West Point.
Hank Hudson, Good Hope: Had a pick-six, four tackles and a quarterback pressure against West Point.
Tyler Byrd, Good Hope: Had three tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble against West Point.
Zack Keller, Good Hope: Had four pass breakups, three tackles and a quarterback pressure against West Point.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 74 kills, 60 digs and 19 aces in eight matches.
Campbell Koch, Good Hope: Had 137 assists, 26 digs, 11 aces and 9 kills in eight matches.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 154 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against Clements. Had 38 passing yards.
Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Won the Brooks High School Tennessee River Classic with a time of 17:02.15.
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had 95 yards on 13 carries against Falkville. Had 5.5 tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss.
Rush Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 95 total yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown against Falkville.
Kyler Pugh, Vinemont: Had six tackles and a touchdown catch against Falkville.
Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had four tackles, a forced fumble and a rushing touchdown against Falkville.
Ollie Howell, West Point: Had 103 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Good Hope.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 80 yards and a touchdown on four carries against Good Hope. Had 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Parker Marks, West Point: Had four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown against Good Hope.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup against Good Hope.
Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Had seven tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss against Good Hope.
Dawson Smith, West Point: Had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against Good Hope.
Rene Moreno-Tovar, Thomas Ferster, Hayden Jones, Jakob Salter and Brier Taylor, West Point: Helped the Warriors win the team title at the NOALA Twilight Festival.
Lilly Patterson, Dorothy Salter, Hollie Salter, Maggie Warren and Alyssa Carr, West Point: Helped the Warriors win the team title at the NOALA Twilight Festival.