Colby Miller ran up and down the football field last Friday night.
The Vinemont quarterback scorched Tarrant's defense, totaling four touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over the Wildcats.
Miller, a senior, finished the matchup with 213 yards on just 10 carries — good for an average of 21.3 yards per tote — and scored from 60, 30, 34 and 37 yards out to help guide the Eagles to their second straight triumph.
It was Miller's second consecutive 200-plus yard game on the ground.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Kayden Henderson and Diego Rodriguez each had rushing touchdowns for Vinemont as well.
Austin Boudreaux, meanwhile, provided a defensive score.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 15 through Tuesday, September 21 below:
Addisyn Smothers, Addison: Had 65 kills, 43 digs and two aces to help the Lady Bulldogs finish runner-up at the Brooks Invitational.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 141 assists, 35 digs, 32 kills, five aces and five blocks at the Brooks Invitational.
Jack Wilson, Addison: Had 55 total yards and five tackles in a 14-8 loss to Winston County.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Had a time of 15:24.38 at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville, besting the Class 1A-2A state record he set last week (15:33.58) by nearly 10 seconds.
Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 29-21 win over Hazel Green.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had 51 yards and a touchdown on three catches against Hazel Green.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 6-of-11 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-21 win over West Point. Had 85 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Had an interception.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 113 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries against West Point. Had a sack.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had 76 yards and two touchdowns on three catches against West Point.
Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 84 yards on 11 carries against West Point.
Alex England, Fairview: Finished runner-up in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) race at the Fairview Invitational.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 223 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 47-28 win over Hanceville. Had 52 return yards. Had four tackles (one for loss).
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 130 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against Hanceville. Completed 6-of-11 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Had 43 return yards. Had two tackles and an interception.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 17 tackles, a touchdown run and a touchdown catch against Hanceville.
Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 12 tackles against Hanceville.
Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had six tackles against Hanceville.
Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Had a touchdown catch against Hanceville.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 138 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 47-28 loss to Good Hope. Completed 12-of-21 passes for 135 yards and an interception. Had a 2-point conversion.
Brosnan Ward, Hanceville: Had 85 yards on 16 carries against Good Hope. Had 41 yards on four catches.
Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Had 86 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a 30-24 loss to Carbon Hill. Completed 5-of-12 passes for 75 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Had 12 tackles.
Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Finished third in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at the Fairview Invitational.
Eli Folds, West Point: Had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an 87-yard touchdown catch in a 49-21 loss to Fairview.
Suyeta Drowning Bear, West Point: Had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown against Fairview.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 75 yards on 23 carries against Fairview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.