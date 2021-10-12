Colby Miller was a jack of all trades last Friday night.
The Vinemont senior played a huge part in the Eagles' 50-42 road victory against Susan Moore, accounting for five total touchdowns in a variety of ways.
On the ground, the speedster registered 183 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
Through the air, he completed his only pass of the region outing — a 36-yard scoring strike to Isaac Moody.
Out wide, Miller also hauled in a pair of touchdown catches — 14 yards and 24 yards — from Rush Sandlin.
Oh, and he recorded five tackles and an interception on defense. Quite the performance.
Miller is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He wasn't the only key contributor for the Eagles, either.
Brody Speer, who left the game with an injury, still racked up 103 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to any and all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, October 4 through Tuesday, October 12 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Named MVP of the Winston County Volleyball Tournament. Helped lead the Bulldogs to the county title.
Troy Adkison, William Nichols, Nicholas Wood, Harold Sheffield and Ethan Nix, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats finish second in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division at Dew It On The Trails.
Jamar Kay, Cullman: Had a 35-yard touchdown run, a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tripp Gudger and an interception on defense in a 42-8 win over Columbia.
Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 58 yards and a touchdown on two carries against Columbia.
Alex England, Fairview: Finished second in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) race at Hay of a Run.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 4-of-5 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Crossville.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had a touchdown run and a kickoff return for a touchdown against Crossville. Had an interception.
Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had two touchdown runs against Crossville.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Crossville.
Cale Foster, Fairview: Had five tackles (two for loss) against Crossville.
Ethan Bice, Fairview: Had three tackles for loss against Crossville.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Named MVP of the Cullman County Volleyball Tournament. Helped lead the Raiders to the county title.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 95 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 28-3 win over Fultondale. Completed 3-of-6 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 133 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Fultondale.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had nine tackles and a touchdown run against Fultondale.
Russ Wooten, Good Hope: Had five tackles (one for loss), a sack and three quarterback pressures against Fultondale.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had nine tackles, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble against Fultondale. Had 41 yards on three carries.
Taz Bartlett, Good Hope: Had eight tackles and two pass breakups against Fultondale.
Travis Barnett, Holly Pond: Finished second in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at Hay of a Run.
Jiovany-Aguilar Arriaga, Parker Guthery, Cole Bissot, Abel Morris and Reid Bissot, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the team title in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) division at Hay of a Run.
Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Finished third in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at Hay of a Run.
Trynt Allen, Rene Moreno-Tovar, Hayden Jones, Pierce Lynn and Elijah Cook, West Point: Helped the Warriors finish second in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division at Hay of a Run.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 111 yards on 29 carries in a 14-8 win over Sardis.
Suyeta Drowning Bear, West Point: Had a 67-yard touchdown run and an interception against Sardis.
