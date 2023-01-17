Isaiah Jones has been putting in the work — and the results showed last week.
The Vinemont junior produced stellar outings against Brindlee Mountain (20 points and seven rebounds) and Susan Moore (17 points, 16 rebounds and three assists) to help the Eagles claim a pair of crucial area victories.
Jones shot 59 percent from the field during that stretch and, over his last six games, has averaged 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, January 9 through Saturday, January 14 below.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Southeastern.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 29 points against Locust Fork and 18 points against Southeastern.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Locust Fork and 15 points against Southeastern.
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Locust Fork.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 16 points against Decatur.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 19 points against Decatur.
Ella Collum, Cullman: Had 16 points against Decatur.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 24 points against Arab, 24 points against Guntersville and 16 points against Randolph.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 10 points against Arab, 17 points against Guntersville and 16 points against Randolph.
Colt Fletcher, Fairview: Had 15 points against Randolph.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 16 points against Guntersville.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 20 points against West Morgan and 11 points against Priceville.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 14 points against West Morgan and 12 points against Priceville.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 22 points against Priceville.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 15 points against West Morgan and 26 points against Priceville.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against West Morgan and 10 points against Priceville.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 11 points against West Morgan and 11 points against Priceville.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 28 points against Etowah and 23 points against Oneonta.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 21 points against Etowah and 15 points against Oneonta.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 20 points against West End and 14 points against Fyffe.
Ella Davis, St. Bernard: Had 18 points against Meek and 25 points (14 rebounds) against Vina.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 13 points against Lawrence County and 23 points against Brewer.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 25 points against Lawrence County.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 11 points against Lawrence County and 19 points against Brewer.
Jaelyn Faulkner, West Point: Had 10 points against Lawrence County and 10 points against Brewer.