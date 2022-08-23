Kayden Henderson wasted little time putting the opposition on notice.
The sophomore running back opened last week’s festivities against Falkville with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown before racking up 129 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries in a 46-40 triumph against the Blue Devils.
Not only that, but he added 3.5 tackles and recovered a fumble on defense as well.
Henderson is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other standouts for the Eagles in their season opener included Isaac Moody (77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and six tackles); Ayden Thomason (76 total yards, a touchdown and two tackles); and Chayce Sandlin (45 receiving yards and three tackles).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Thursday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 23 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 126 assists, 28 digs, 20 kills and 10 aces to help the Bulldogs win the Smith Lake Invitational.
Abby Waldrep, Addison: Had 42 kills to help the Bulldogs win the Smith Lake Invitational.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 27 kills and three aces to help the Bulldogs win the Smith Lake Invitational.
Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Had 25 carries for 100 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-14 win over Curry.
Hank Harrison, Cold Springs: Had 18 carries for 181 yards against Curry.
Garrett Hall and Ben Washburn, Cullman: Hall forced a fumble and Washburn recovered it in the end zone as time expired to lift Cullman to a 13-10 win over Mars Hill Bible.
LJ Turner, Cullman: Had three catches for 83 yards against Mars Hill Bible.
Jackson Sessions, Cullman: Had 10 tackles against Mars Hill Bible.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had eight carries for 102 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Columbia.
Barett York, Fairview: Had four carries for 52 yards against Columbia.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had five carries for 52 yards and a touchdown against Columbia.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown against Columbia.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had 14 carries for 46 yards, including a game-winning 3-yard touchdown run, in a 6-0 overtime win over West Point.
Charlie O’Neil, Good Hope: Had seven carries for 47 yards against West Point.
JT Davis, Hanceville: Had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 loss to Brewer. Had 12 tackles (two for loss) and an interception.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had two touchdowns in a 48-34 loss to Clements.
Noah Laney, West Point: Had 17 carries for 72 yards against Good Hope.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 21 carries for 64 yards against Good Hope.
Parker Marks, West Point: Had five catches for 62 yards against Good Hope. Had an interception.
Riley Wayne, West Point: Blocked a punt against Good Hope.