Senior athletes gathered at St. Bernard on May 21 with their families to be recognized for their outstanding participation in spring athletics for the 2019-20 academic year.
Athletic Director William Calvert welcomed those in attendance followed by an opening prayer from Headmaster Fr. Linus Klucsarits, OSB. Senior athletes were escorted by their parents onto the soccer field. Coaches recognized athletes for their outstanding performances and wished them well, as several are planning on running and participating at the collegiate level.
Following the recognitions, the Fr. Luke Fazi Award, which is the highest athletic recognition presented annually at the honors and awards event, was presented to Emma Tafazoli and Caleb Guthery. This award is given in recognition of leadership and performance, as well as academic excellence to the best of one’s ability.
Other awards were presented as follows:
Girls Soccer:
Bridget Gallegos was presented the Impact Player 2020 Award - Midfielder - Alabama HS All-State Soccer Team 2020; 2nd-Team 1A - 3A; Honorable Mention 1A - 7A.
Emma Tafazoli - Best Defender 2020 Award; MVP 2020; Defender; 1st-Team 1A - 3A; Honorable Mention 1A - 7A.
Dani Hernandez - Best Midfielder 2020 – Team Captain; Alabama HS All-State Soccer Team 2020; 2nd-Team 1A - 3A; Honorable Mention 1A - 7A.
Olivia Brown - Best Goalkeeper 2020. Yessi Pascual – Defender - Alabama HS All-State Soccer Team 2020; 2nd-Team 1A - 3A; Honorable Mention 1A - 7A
Carly Tombo – Defender - Alabama HS All-State Soccer Team 2020; Honorable Mention 1A - 7A.
Boys Soccer:
John Christian Rose served his team as captain and received the Golden Boot Award. Alex Shoaff was recognized for his leadership as captain as well.
Girls Track and Field Awards:
Jenna Pechon - 6-Year Letterman; Competed in Shot Javelin Discus 100m, 200m and 400m; Served as Student Mentor and Workout Leader for Throwers; 2018 2A State Runner-Up Team; 2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A State First-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Aria McMillan - 2-Year Letterman - Competed in 6 Events 300H, 400m, 800m, HJ 4x400m Relay and 4x800m Relay; 2019 1A State Champion in 800m Relay (10:58.05); 2019 1A State 300M Hurdles 9th Place (51.70); 1A High Jump 6th Place (4’4”); SBP School Record in 300 Hurdles (51.70)
2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A First-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Claire Sanders - 6-Year Letterman - Competed in 9 Events 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1600m, 3200m, LJ, 4 x400m Relay and 4x800m Relay; Qualified for State Meet in 5 Events 2016-2019 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x400m and 4x800m; 2017 2A State Champion in 4x800m Relay (10:53.48); 2018 2A State Champion in 4x800m Relay; 2018 2A 800m 3rd Place (2:35.26); 2019 1A State Champion in 4x800m Relay (10:58.05); 1A State 5th Place in 1600 and 3200m; Personal Records: 400m (1:11.04), 800m (2:35.26), 1600m (6:03.95), 3200m (13:32.91); 2018 2A State Runner-Up Team; 2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A State 1st-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Boys Track and Field Awards:
Ian Sidley - 4-Year Letterman; Qualified for State Meet in 4 Events - 200m, 400m, 4x100m Relay, 4x400m Relay; 2019 1A State Bronze Medal in 4x400m Relay (3:40.25); SBP School Record Holder in 200m Dash (23.35 HT) (24.39); 4x100m Relay ( 47.33 ); Personal Record 100m 12.13, 200m 23.25, 400m 55.02; 2017 2A State Runner-Up Team; 2018 2A State 5th-Place Team; 2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A State 1st-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
John Christian Rose - 3-Year Letterman; Competed in 9 Events 100, 200, 400, TJ, LJ, PV, JAV, 4x100, 4x400; Qualified for State Meet in 4 Events 200m, Triple Jump, 4x400m Relay, 4x100m Relay; 2019 1A State Champion in Triple Jump (43-2.25); 2019 1A State Bronze Medal in 4x400m Relay (3:40.25); SBP School Record Holder in 100m (11.85), Triple Jump (43-2.25), 4x100m Relay (47.33), 4x400m Relay (3:38.78); 2018 2A State 5th-Place Team; 2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A State 1st-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Caleb Guthery - 5-Year Letterman; Qualified for State Meet in 6 Events 2016-19 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x800m Relay, 4x400m Relay, 4x100m Relay; Scored 70 Points in State Meets 2017-2019; 2019 1A 800m State Champion (2:02.78); 2019 1A 3200m State Champion (10:31.82); 2019 1A 1600m State Runner-Up (4:46.11); 2019 1A 4x800m Relay State Runner-Up (8:52.52); 2018 2A 4x800m Relay State Champion (8:46.06); 2018 2A 800m 5th Place (2:07), 1600m 6th Place (4:51); 2017 2A 4x800m Relay State Champion (8:46.07); 2017 2A 3200m 5th Place (10:40). 1600m 6th Place (4:49); SBP School Record Holder in 4x400m Relay (3:38.78), 4x800m Relay ( 8:31.11); Personal Record 800m (2:02.27), 1600m (4:40.52), 3200m (10:31.82); 2016 1A State Champion Team; 2017 2A State Runner-Up Team; 2018 2A State 5th-Place Team; 2019 1A State Runner-Up Team; 2020 1A State 1st Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Alex Shoaff - 1-Year Letterman; Competed in 100m, 400m, High Jump, and 4x400m Relay; SBP School Record Holder in 4x400m Relay (3:38.78); 2020 1A 1st-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
Jordan McCormick - 1-Year Letterman; Competed in Discus, Javelin and Shot Put; 2020 1A 1st-Place Team (Season ended in March due to COVID-19).
