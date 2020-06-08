Four local standouts made the cut when AL.com announced its first All-State baseball and softball “Terrific 20” teams over the weekend.
Cullman’s Nicholas Braswell (Class 6A), West Point’s Aubry Cleghorn (5A) and Hanceville’s Zach Campbell (3A) earned recognition for their 2020 contributions on the baseball field, while West Point’s Molly Pendley (5A) did the same on the softball side.
Each list consisted of 20 top players from around the state — regardless of position or class — and all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association were included.
Nominations came from coaches and the AL.com staff.
See below for capsules on each local selection:
Name: Nicholas Braswell
School: Cullman
Class: Senior
2020 Highlights: Batted .395 with seven RBIs in 15 games. Recorded a .527 on-base percentage, .442 slugging percentage and .969 OPS.
Name: Aubry Cleghorn
School: West Point
Class: Junior
2020 Highlights: Batted .511 with 15 RBIs in 15 games. Recorded a .582 on-base percentage, .723 slugging percentage and 1.305 OPS. Pitched 28 innings — 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43 strikeouts.
Name: Zach Campbell
School: Hanceville
Class: Freshman
2020 Highlights: Batted .394 with nine stolen bases in 12 games. Recorded a .429 on-base percentage, .485 slugging percentage and .913 OPS.
Name: Molly Pendley
School: West Point
Class: Senior
2020 Highlights: Batted .535 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 20 games. Recorded a .667 on-base percentage, 1.047 slugging percentage and 1.713 OPS.
