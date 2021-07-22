This year’s North-South All-Star Sports Week wrapped up Thursday, with several local standouts able to showcase their respective skills in Montgomery.
Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball), Cullman’s Nicholas Wood (cross country), Cullman’s Hayden Stancil (baseball), Cullman’s Kate Krigbaum (tennis), Fairview’s Emmy-Leigh Glover (golf) and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins (softball) represented the North — and The Times’ coverage area — at the annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) event.
Cullman’s Nathan Bates (tennis) also served as a coach for the North squad.
See below for capsules on each athlete.
Name: Hayden Stancil
School: Cullman
Sport: Baseball
Result(s): South 7, North 6 (Game 1) — South 3, North 3 (Game 2)
Stats: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K | 0-for-2, BB, HBP (Games 1 and 2 combined)
Name: Emmy-Leigh Glover
School: Fairview
Sport: Golf
Result(s): South 19.5, North 16.5
Stats: Glover and White Plains’ Abby Gattis tied Hewitt-Trussville’s Mary Grace Davidson and Daphne’s Ella Hewes (2.5 to 2.5)
Name: Kate Krigbaum
School: Cullman
Sport: Tennis
Result(s): North 7, South 2
Stats: Defeated St. Paul’s Mary Michael Key (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) to clinch North victory
Name: Nicholas Wood
School: Cullman
Sport: Cross Country
Result(s): South (28) defeats North (29)
Stats: Finished 10th (17:39.69)
Name: Carlie Wilkins
School: West Point
Sport: Softball
Result(s): North 11, South 8 (Game 1) — North 6, South 1 (Game 2)
Stats: 1-for-3, R | 1 IP, H, ER, 2 K (Game 1) — 1-for-1, R (Game 2)
Name: Addisyn Smothers
School: Addison
Sport: Volleyball
Result(s): South defeats North (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)
Stats: 1 ace, 1 dig
Name: Kaina Thomas
School: Cullman
Sport: Volleyball
Result(s): South defeats North (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)
Stats: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.