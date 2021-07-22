AHSAA
This year’s North-South All-Star Sports Week wrapped up Thursday, with several local standouts able to showcase their respective skills in Montgomery. 

Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball), Cullman’s Nicholas Wood (cross country), Cullman’s Hayden Stancil (baseball), Cullman’s Kate Krigbaum (tennis), Fairview’s Emmy-Leigh Glover (golf) and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins (softball) represented the North — and The Times’ coverage area — at the annual Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) event.

Cullman’s Nathan Bates (tennis) also served as a coach for the North squad.

See below for capsules on each athlete.

Name: Hayden Stancil

School: Cullman

Sport: Baseball

Result(s): South 7, North 6 (Game 1) — South 3, North 3 (Game 2) 

Stats: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K | 0-for-2, BB, HBP (Games 1 and 2 combined)

Name: Emmy-Leigh Glover 

School: Fairview

Sport: Golf

Result(s): South 19.5, North 16.5

Stats: Glover and White Plains’ Abby Gattis tied Hewitt-Trussville’s Mary Grace Davidson and Daphne’s Ella Hewes (2.5 to 2.5)

Name: Kate Krigbaum

School: Cullman

Sport: Tennis

Result(s): North 7, South 2

Stats: Defeated St. Paul’s Mary Michael Key (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) to clinch North victory

Name: Nicholas Wood

School: Cullman

Sport: Cross Country

Result(s): South (28) defeats North (29)

Stats: Finished 10th (17:39.69)

Name: Carlie Wilkins

School: West Point

Sport: Softball

Result(s): North 11, South 8 (Game 1) — North 6, South 1 (Game 2)

Stats: 1-for-3, R | 1 IP, H, ER, 2 K (Game 1) — 1-for-1, R (Game 2)

Name: Addisyn Smothers

School: Addison

Sport: Volleyball

Result(s): South defeats North (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)

Stats: 1 ace, 1 dig

Name: Kaina Thomas

School: Cullman

Sport: Volleyball

Result(s): South defeats North (25-22, 25-22, 25-22)

Stats: 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist

