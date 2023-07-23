Six local standouts took part in competitions last week at the annual North-South All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery.
Cold Springs’ Maci Brown and Good Hope’s Ivey Maddox participated in the North-South All-Star basketball game, helping the North beat the South 80-44.
Brown had three assists, two points, a rebound and a steal, while Maddox netted three steals, a rebound and an assist.
Cold Springs’ Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred and Reagan Parris, meanwhile, competed in the North-South All-Star cross country race.
Edgeworth set a new course record (15:15.13) en route to winning his event — consisting of 19 rising seniors from across the state — and securing MVP honors. Allred (15:45.55) placed fourth to help the North squad easily breeze past the South.
Parris, meanwhile, turned in a 21:18.91 to finish 16th in her race. The North girls were also victorious.
Lastly, Addison’s Dacey Baker took part in the North-South All-Star volleyball match. Baker collected one kill for the North, which fell to the South in four sets.