Landon Perkins introduced himself to the end zone quite a few times last Friday night.
The Holly Pond senior scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — during a 59-6 victory against Tarrant, helping the Broncos improve to 3-3 on the season.
Perkins registered 229 yards on just seven carries — a whopping average of 32.7 yards per tote — scoring from 56, 52, 45 and 55 yards out. The quarterback also completed 3-of-5 through the air for 48 yards, including a 20-yard TD toss to Nik Goodwin. He rounded out his solid performance with two tackles and an interception on defense.
No surprise — Perkins is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Damian Raymond, meanwhile, recorded 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
He added three tackles on defense.
Sawyer Olinger, Andy Light and Kadin Suryono also notched touchdown runs for Holly Pond.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to any and all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 29 through Sunday, October 3 below:
Justin Mather, Addison: Had three touchdown runs in a 37-13 win over Cold Springs.
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Claire Huffstutler and Allison White, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles finish second in the green division (Class 1A-3A) at the Jesse Owens Classic.
Jamar Kay, Cullman: Had two interceptions and a 75-yard touchdown run in a 17-14 win over Decatur.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against Decatur.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 12-of-20 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 21-18 win over Boaz. Had 56 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Had three tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 128 yards on 16 carries against Boaz. Had eight tackles (two for loss) on defense.
Dalton Payne, Fairview: Had 50 yards on four catches against Boaz.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had 42 yards and a touchdown on three catches against Boaz.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 147 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 20-19 win over Etowah. Had four tackles (one for loss).
Paydon Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles (two for loss) against Etowah.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 41 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries against Etowah. Had 63 passing yards. Had eight tackles.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles and a pass breakup against Etowah.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had 13 tackles (one for loss) against Etowah.
Clayton Herring, Good Hope: Had five tackles and a forced fumble against Etowah.
Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Finished runner-up in the green division (Class 1A-3A) at the Jesse Owens Classic.
Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 130 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in a 41-8 loss to Winfield.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 107 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 43-6 win over Crossville.
Suyeta Drowning Bear, West Point: Had a 60-yard touchdown run and five tackles against Crossville.
Brian Cornelius, West Point: Had a touchdown run, an interception, a fumble recovery and six tackles (one for loss) against Crossville.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had eight tackles (two for loss) and a forced fumble against Crossville.
