Kollin Brown has started the season off with a bang.
In fact, if the Holly Pond basketball standout was featured in "NBA Jam" — he'd be on fire.
Over the past 10 days, Brown has secured 17 points against Lincoln County, 35 points against Southeastern, 14 points against Fairview, 30 points against Vinemont and 12 points against Oneonta.
The sophomore scored in a variety of ways for the Broncos but did most of his damage from distance, sinking 21 shots from behind the 3-point line.
He is now The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, December 1 below.
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against Lawrence County, 19 points against Arab, 25 points against Guntersville and 12 points against Good Hope.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Lawrence County and 23 points against Good Hope.
Tanner Kilgo, Cold Springs: Had 10 points against Guntersville and 12 points against Good Hope.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 18 points against Columbia.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Columbia.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 16 points against Holt, 10 points against Brookwood and 20 points against Madison Academy.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 20 points against Brookwood and 15 points against Madison Academy.
Tucker Gambrill, Cullman: Had 14 points against Holt and 12 points against Sylacauga.
Tucker Apel, Cullman: Had 12 points against Holt and 14 points against Sylacauga.
Jaden Winfrey, Cullman: Had 27 points against Fyffe and 19 points against Madison Academy.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 22 points against Fyffe and 18 points against Madison Academy.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 23 points against Northridge and 15 points against Madison Academy.
Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 107 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 47-17 loss to Pleasant Grove. Had 11 tackles and a sack.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 74 yards on 18 carries against Pleasant Grove. Had three tackles — one for loss.
Elijah Guyton, Fairview: Kicked a 42-yard field goal against Pleasant Grove.
Cade Arnold, Fairview: Had 15 points against Arab, 10 points against Lawrence County, 14 points against Holly Pond and 12 points against J.B. Pennington.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 19 points against Lawrence County, 14 points against J.B. Pennington and 15 points against Hanceville.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 17 points against Arab, 16 points against J.B. Pennington and 11 points against Hanceville.
Landon Tweedie, Fairview: Had 19 points against Lawrence County, 12 points against Holly Pond and 11 points against J.B. Pennington.
Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: Had 18 points against East Limestone and 19 points against J.B. Pennington.
Sadie Smith, Fairview: Had 15 points against Hanceville.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 21 points against Scottsboro, 14 points against Mortimer Jordan, 15 points against Hartselle, 11 points against Cold Springs and 12 points against New Hope.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Mortimer Jordan, 13 points against Hartselle, 16 points against Cold Springs and 16 points against New Hope.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Scottsboro, 13 points against Mortimer Jordan and 17 points against Hartselle.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Cold Springs.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 10 points against Priceville, 15 points against Danville and 17 points against Cold Springs.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 23 points against Cold Springs and 18 points against New Hope.
Noah Barnette, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Priceville and 15 points against Cold Springs.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Falkville and 14 points against Moody.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 16 points against Moody and 17 points against Fairview.
Savana McAnnally, Hanceville: Had 20 points against Southeastern.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 11 points against Lincoln County, 16 points against Fairview, 11 points against Vinemont and 14 points against Oneonta.
Christian Couch, Holly Pond: Had 10 points against Lincoln County and 16 points against Southeastern.
Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Vinemont and 10 points against Oneonta.
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Sardis and 16 points against Oneonta.
Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Corner, 24 points against Mortimer Jordan, 23 points against Falkville and 22 points against Holly Pond.
Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 18 points against Holly Pond and 11 points against Westminster Christian.
Kix Johnson, Vinemont: Had 20 points against Mortimer Jordan.
Raylee Quick, Vinemont: Had 24 points against Westminster Christian.
Sam Wheeler, West Point: Had 13 points against Danville and 18 points against Brewer.
Andrew Lynn, West Point: Had 12 points against Brewer and 12 points against Deshler.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 19 points against Deshler.
Ryleigh Jones, West Point: Had 12 points against New Hope and 22 points against Deshler.
Braelee Quinn, West Point: Had 14 points against Gadsden City and 17 points against Deshler.
Summer Mendoza, West Point: Had 23 points against Deshler.
