Holly Pond’s Kollin Brown helped turn the Broncos into road warriors last week.
The junior standout collected 20 points in a win at Fyffe, 20 points in a victory at Vinemont and 13 points in a win at Cold Springs to help the Green and White claim a clean sweep away from Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.
He also added 15 steals, nine rebounds, nine deflections and five assists in those three games.
Brown is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, November 14 through Saturday, November 19 below.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Cordova and 12 points against Columbia.
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 12 points against Holly Pond and 12 points against Columbia.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 12 points against Holly Pond and 12 points against Columbia.
Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Columbia.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Cordova and 15 points against Holly Pond.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 13 points against Cordova and 11 points against Holly Pond.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 18 points against Carver-Birmingham and 10 points against Oneonta.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 16 points against Carver-Birmingham.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 25 points against Vinemont.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 19 points against Vinemont and 21 points against Mortimer Jordan.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 25 points against Decatur Heritage.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Decatur Heritage.
Jacob Haynes, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Decatur Heritage.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 34 points against West Point.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 18 points against West Point.
Aaliyah Twitty, Hanceville: Had 19 points against West Point.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 14 points against Fyffe, 13 points against Vinemont and 11 points against Cold Springs.
Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: Had 13 points against Fyffe and 18 points against Cold Springs.
Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 14 points against Fyffe and 10 points against Vinemont.
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Fyffe, 20 points against Vinemont and 10 points against Cold Springs.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Cold Springs.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 22 points against Holly Pond and 13 points against Fairview.
Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Falkville and 14 points against Holly Pond.
Raylee Quick, Vinemont: Had 11 points against Falkville and 12 points against Holly Pond.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 31 points against Oakman and 19 points against Hanceville.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 26 points against Hanceville.
Camryn Faulkner, West Point: Had 20 points against Hanceville.