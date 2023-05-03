Holly Pond’s Travis Barnett is making a name for himself as a freshman.
The track and field standout won three golds at last week’s Class 2A, Section 3 Meet in Fort Payne, sweeping the distance runs (800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter) en route to helping the Broncos collect the team title. He also finished second in the 400-meter dash — setting a new personal best in that event and the 800-meter.
For those contributions, Barnett was named the Class 2A, Section 3 Meet MVP.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 below.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter run at the Class 2A, Section 4 Meet.
Cameron Nunn, Cold Springs: Won the pole vault and 110-meter hurdles at the Class 2A, Section 4 Meet.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Won the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter run at the Class 2A, Section 4 Meet.
Cooper Loftin, Cullman: Pitched seven scoreless innings (three hits and four strikeouts) vs. Athens.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Pitched 6 1/3 innings (two hits, three earned runs and four strikeouts) vs. Athens.
Hunter Howell, Cullman: Had four hits and one RBI in two games.
Riley Jackson, Cullman: Had four hits in two games.
Patrick Adcock, Cullman: Won the discus and shot put at the Class 6A, Section 4 Meet.
Ayda Payne, Fairview: Pitched five no-hit innings (11 strikeouts) vs. Hanceville.
Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Class 4A, Section 4 Meet.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Class 4A, Section 4 Meet.
Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter run at the Class 3A, Section 4 Meet.