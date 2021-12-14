Addison and Holly Pond both dropped down a class when the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) approved reclassification for the 2022-24 school years on Tuesday morning.
The Bulldogs moved to Class 1A for the first time since the 2017-18 school year, while the Broncos descended to 2A for the first time since the 2005-06 school year.
All other local schools in The Times’ coverage area stayed put in their respective classifications — Cullman (6A), Fairview (5A), West Point (5A), Good Hope (4A), Hanceville (4A), Vinemont (3A), Cold Springs (2A) and St. Bernard (1A).
As per usual, there was shakeup in many area, region and section alignments across the state. The AHSAA unveiled those changes only for fall sports — cross country, football, swimming and volleyball — and will release modifications for both winter and spring sports at a later date.
Fairview earned the title as the largest school in the Cullman County Schools system based on student enrollment numbers — handed over to the AHSAA by the state department of education — with 413.25 students. Cullman led the way with a coverage-area high 759.85 students.
Holly Pond, meanwhile, fell from 231.55 in 2020-22 to 209.7. Addison dropped from 152.00 to 140.05.
Reclassification for 2022-24, which was approved by the AHSAA Central Board, also featured a number of non-changes.
Among those included the number of 7A schools (32), the private-school multiplier (1.35 percent) and the continued application of the competitive balance multiplier, which requires consistently triumphant private-school squads to compete against schools in larger classifications.
Additionally, enrollment numbers from grades 9-11 were used for a second straight reclassification.
In Holly Pond’s previous two seasons in 2A (2004-05), the Broncos went a combined 15-7 on the gridiron under then-coach Scott Adams, claiming postseason berths in both campaigns.
The Green and White are hoping for similar fortune this time around in a Region 6 that includes Cleveland, Gaston, Locust Fork, Pleasant Valley, Southeastern and West End.
"Knowing what I know now — Cleveland, Southeastern and Locust Fork are going to be the tough ones," Holly Pond coach Mark Cornelius said. "Cleveland was the runner-up this season, Southeastern was a third-round team, and Locust Fork has a traditionally strong football program. I don't know much about the other teams right now. But I think the kids will be fired up to play some different teams, and there'll be an excitement in the community. In '04 and '05, we had two of the better teams we've had since I've been here. We hope to have that same kind of success."
Addison, on the other hand, is no stranger to competing in 1A.
The volleyball program has earned seven of its 13 state championships in that classification, while the football program has won two of its three state titles in 1A.
The latter will compete in a Region 8 that contains Cherokee, Hackleburg, Meek, Phillips, R.A. Hubbard, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo.
"I'm tickled to be back in 1A and in the region we're in," Addison coach David Smothers said. "I was worried we were going to be over there with Cedar Bluff and Valley Head — that was going to be a lot of miles. But with a nine-team region, it's going to make scheduling tough the next couple of years. But we are where we are, and we'll do what we do."
See local alignments for cross country, football and volleyball below.
For complete alignments, visit www.AHSAA.com.
Cross Country
Class 1A-2A, Section 2: Addison, Cleveland, Cold Springs, Cornerstone, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Holly Pond, Holy Spirit, Jefferson Christian, Locust Fork, Southeastern, Tuscaloosa Academy, Vincent, Winston County, Winterboro
Class 3A, Section 4: Clements, Colbert Heights, Danville, Elkmont, Fayette County, Lauderdale County, Madison Academy, Oakman, Phil Campbell, St. Bernard, Vinemont, Winfield
Class 4A, Section 3: Anniston, Ashville, Cherokee County, Etowah, Fultondale, Good Hope, Hanceville, Handley, Jacksonville, Munford, Oneonta, White Plains
Class 5A, Section 4: Arab, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Russellville, Sardis, Scottsboro, West Point
Class 6A, Section 5: Center Point, Clay-Chalkville, Cullman, Fort Payne, Gadsden City, Huffman, Mortimer Jordan, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley
Football
Class 6A, Region 7: Athens, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals
Class 5A, Region 8: Ardmore, Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point
Class 4A, Region 6: Ashville, Cherokee County, Etowah, Fultondale, Good Hope, Hanceville, Oneonta
Class 3A, Region 7: Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Danville, J.B. Pennington, Madison Academy, Susan Moore, Vinemont
Class 2A, Region 5: Aliceville, Cold Springs, Greene County, Lamar County, Sulligent, Tuscaloosa Academy, Winston County
Class 2A, Region 6: Cleveland, Gaston, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, Pleasant Valley, Southeastern, West End
Class 1A, Region 8: Addison, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Meek, Phillips, R.A. Hubbard, Shoals Christian, Vina, Waterloo
Volleyball
Class 1A, Area 13: Addison, Decatur Heritage, Meek, St. Bernard
Class 2A, Area 12: Cleveland, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, Southeastern
Class 3A, Area 12: Danville, J.B. Pennington, Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 12: Good Hope, Hanceville, Oneonta
Class 5A, Area 14: Arab, Fairview, Guntersville, Scottsboro
Class 5A, Area 15: Brewer, Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point
Class 6A, Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.