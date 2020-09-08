Bo Joles put Hanceville on his back last Friday night.
The senior quarterback registered five touchdowns — four rushing and one passing — to help the Bulldogs take down Fultondale 43-34 in their Class 4A, Region 6 opener at Ray Talley Stadium.
It was the first region loss for the Wildcats since October 22, 2015.
Joles' touchdown scampers covered 28, 5, 4 and 2 yards, respectively.
He also tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Zach Campbell and compiled three tackles on defense.
One of those stops came on a key 2-point attempt by Fultondale, which kept the Bulldogs ahead late.
Joles is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He edged out Cullman's Jaylen Hughey, who racked up 167 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries in a 30-20 win over Hartselle, and West Point's Will Cochran, who crafted 297 all-purpose yards — 240 passing and 57 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Lawrence County.
Hughey also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Joles wasn't the only Hanceville player to shine last week.
In addition to his touchdown catch, Campbell added a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Barrett Hardin, meanwhile, tallied 130 yards on 19 carries.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, September 1 through Monday, September 7 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Will Tuggle, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 36-34 overtime loss to Aliceville.
% Brodi Williams, Cold Springs: Had 202 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 21-19 win over Sulligent. Had 10 tackles on defense.
% Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs: Had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown against Sulligent. Had 11 tackles on defense. Made all three extra points.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the small-school individual title at the Pepsi XC Challenge.
% Jaylen Hughey, Cullman: Had 32 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-20 win over Hartselle. Had a 21-yard touchdown pass.
% Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 119 rushing yards in a 48-12 loss to Guntersville.
% Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown against Guntersville.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 235 all-purpose yards (148 rushing and 87 passing) and three touchdowns in a 47-13 win over Ashville.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had 199 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Ashville. Had four tackles (two for loss) and an interception on defense.
% Eli Pugh, Good Hope: Had 82 rushing yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
% Will Flynt, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery against Ashville.
% Jake Kicker, Good Hope: Had nine tackles against Ashville.
% Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond: Won the small-school individual title at the Pepsi XC Challenge.
% Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the small-school individual title at the Pisgah Invitational.
% Kendall Harbison, Vinemont: Finished second in the small-school race (varsity girls) at the Pisgah Invitational.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Had 297 all-purpose yards (240 passing and 57 rushing) and four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Lawrence County.
% Branson Smith, West Point: Had 122 receiving yards and a touchdown against Lawrence County.
% Keaton Chappell, West Point: Had 10 tackles against Lawrence County.
