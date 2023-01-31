Brayden Harris had himself quite a county tournament at Tom Drake Coliseum.
The Hanceville senior recorded 17 points against Cold Springs, 14 points in a win against Class 2A No. 1 Holly Pond and 16 points in a championship-clinching victory against Class 4A No. 3 Good Hope to help the Bulldogs (21-6) earn their first county title since 2016.
Not only did Harris drain a clutch 3-pointer to send the matchup against the Raiders into overtime — the Purple and Gold ultimately won 64-63 — but he also shot 48 percent from beyond the arc and produced 11 rebounds, six steals and two assists during the three-game stretch.
Harris is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, January 23 through Saturday, January 28 below.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 24 points against St. Bernard.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 20 points against St. Bernard.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 11 points against Hanceville and 10 points against Fairview.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 26 points against Hanceville.
Kenady Graves, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against Good Hope.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 18 points against Hartselle and 22 points against Mars Hill Bible.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 19 points against Decatur and 15 points against Mars Hill Bible.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 12 points against Decatur and 14 points against Mars Hill Bible.
Sam Duskin, Cullman: Had 12 points against Decatur and 11 points against Hartselle.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 18 points against Decatur, 18 points against Hartselle and 27 points against Mars Hill Bible.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 19 points against West Point and 26 points against Good Hope.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 21 points against West Point.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 20 points against Holly Pond.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Marion County, 26 points against Fairview and 14 points against Hanceville.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Marion County, 14 points against Fairview and 18 points against Hanceville.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Marion County and 13 points against Hanceville.
Jacob Haynes, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Marion County and 11 points against Fairview.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 21 points against Marion County, 26 points against West Point and 17 points against Cold Springs.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 10 points against Marion County and 18 points against Cold Springs.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Marion County and 10 points against Cold Springs.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 17 points against Cold Springs, 14 points against Holly Pond and 16 points against Good Hope.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 13 points against Holly Pond and 14 points against Good Hope.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Hanceville.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Vinemont.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Holly Pond.
Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Holly Pond.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 25 points against Vinemont and 16 points against Good Hope.