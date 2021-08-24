Zach Campbell's junior season is off to a fast start.
Just ask Vinemont.
The dual-threat quarterback completed 12-of-23 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 28-16 victory versus the Eagles. Not only that, but Campbell also tallied 117 yards and another touchdown on 23 carries, helping the Bulldogs kick off the season — and the Ryan Brewer era — with an impressive win.
Campbell's TD tosses covered 68 yards and 13 yards, respectively, while his scoring run came from 8 yards out.
He also completed a number of key passes on fourth down.
Campbell is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Brosnan Ward and JT Davis, meanwhile, also provided strong contributions for Hanceville.
Ward finished with 97 total yards, a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a sack, while JT Davis netted five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Thursday, August 19 through Tuesday, August 24 below:
Christian Roberts, Addison: Had two touchdown passes (Eli Howse and Tommy Lee Daniel) in a 29-27 win over Haleyville.
Will Tuggle, Addison: Had 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries against Haleyville.
Brody Dollar, Addison: Had eight tackles against Haleyville.
Justin Mather, Addison: Had eight tackles against Haleyville.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 7-of-11 passes for 159 yards, two touchdowns (Jake Dueland and Tyler Owens) and one interception in a 23-0 win over Grissom. Had 55 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Troy Adkison, William Nichols, Andrue Barnett, Nicholas Wood and Harold Sheffield, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats claim the Class 6A-7A title at the Bob Jones Friendly First Chance.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 7-of-7 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns (Caden Jennings, Dalton Payne and Michael Chambers) in a 48-21 win over DAR.
Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 108 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against DAR.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 95 yards and a touchdown on five carries against DAR.
Dalton Payne, Fairview: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch against DAR.
Michael Chambers, Fairview: Had 80 yards and a touchdown on two catches against DAR.
Alex England, Fairview: Finished second in the Class 1A-5A division at the Bob Jones Friendly First Chance.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had two touchdown runs in a 34-28 loss to West Morgan.
Andy Light, Holly Pond: Had 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 53-0 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Had 61 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries against Brindlee Mountain.
Austin Marsh, Holly Pond: Had 59 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Brindlee Mountain.
Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Finished second in the Class 1A-3A division at the Wildcat Twilight.
Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 114 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 28-16 loss to Hanceville.
Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 92 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown pass (Kylan Richards) against Hanceville.
