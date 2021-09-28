Brosnan Ward carried Hanceville across the finish line last Friday night.
The junior running back scored the go-ahead touchdown against Locust Fork with less than five minutes remaining and punctuated the 26-13 victory with another score less than two minutes later.
Ward wrapped up his outstanding performance with 203 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. He also netted 18 yards on four receptions, helping the Bulldogs improve to 2-3 this season.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 22 through Tuesday, September 28 below:
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 139 assists, 28 kills, 24 blocks, 48 digs and eight aces in eight matches.
Addisyn Smothers, Addison: Had 62 kills, eight blocks, five aces and 80 digs in eight matches.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the Class 1A-2A individual title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational with a time of 16:37.49.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Harrison Slusser, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the Class 1A-2A team title at the Kudzu Hills Invitational.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 86 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 49-7 win over Mars Hill Bible. Had 82 passing yards.
Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 75 yards and two touchdowns on four carries against Mars Hill Bible.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Made all six extra-point attempts against Mars Hill Bible.
Troy Adkison, Cullman: Won the varsity boys race at Sparkman Park with a time of 16:11.22.
Troy Adkison, Andrue Barnett, Nicholas Wood, Adam Mangum and Harold Sheffield, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats beat Hartselle at Sparkman Park.
Bella Caretti, Cullman: Won the varsity girls race at Sparkman Park with a time of 21:50.53.
Bella Caretti, Grace Thompson, Addison Vogelaar, Jorryn Barnette and Ella Cupp, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats beat Hartselle at Sparkman Park.
Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Had 126 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 13-8 win over Addison. Had three tackles and an interception.
Ethan Anderson, Good Hope: Had 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against Addison.
Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had 12 tackles and a pass breakup against Addison.
Taz Bartlett, Good Hope: Had 10 tackles (one for loss) against Addison.
Andrew Easterwood, Good Hope: Had four tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and an interception against Addison.
Caleb Willis, Good Hope: Had eight tackles against Addison.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 161 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in a 14-6 win over Hayden.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had 10 tackles against Hayden.
Suyeta Drowning Bear, West Point: Had eight tackles and a fumble recovery against Hayden.
