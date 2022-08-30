Brosnan Ward wouldn’t be denied last Friday night.
The Hanceville senior running back accumulated 213 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, lifting the Purple and Gold to a 27-13 victory against West Point at Ray Talley Stadium.
But wait, there’s more — Ward is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other top contributors for the Bulldogs last week included L.J. Smith (13 tackles), Connor Pitts (11 tackles) and Braxton Broad (nine tackles and an interception).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, August 24 through Tuesday, August 30 below.
Kaden Dyson, Addison: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in a 69-0 win over Vina.
Trennon Burns, Addison: Had 11 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Vina.
Briley Holt, Addison: Had a touchdown run and a fumble return for a touchdown against Vina.
Brian Berry, Addison: Had a punt return for a touchdown against Vina.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had an interception return for a touchdown against Vina.
Jacob Hardin, Addison: Had an interception return for a touchdown against Vina.
Hank Harrison, Cold Springs: Had 20 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-14 win over Holly Pond.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Finished first individually in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) division at the Scottsboro Invitational.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had 158 total yards and accounted for four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — in a 42-21 win over Jasper.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had two catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns against Jasper.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had nine carries for 66 yards against Jasper.
Evan Dye, Cullman: Had 16 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown against Jasper.
William Nichols, Andrue Barnett, Lane Hopper, Jacob Taylor and Graham Waldrop, Cullman: Helped the Bearcats win the team title at the St. Clair County Classic.
Mabry Free, Cullman: Finished first individually at the St. Clair County Classic.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 30 carries for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-47 loss to Priceville.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had nine carries for 61 yards and a touchdown against Priceville. Had a touchdown catch. Had seven tackles on defense.
Eli Clements, Good Hope: Had a rushing touchdown in a 34-22 win over Vinemont. Had six tackles (one for loss), two quarterback pressures, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had 30 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont. Had a 2-point conversion and a rushing touchdown.
Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont.
Taz Bartlett, Good Hope: Had six tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup against Vinemont.
Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles against Vinemont.
Guillermo Alday, Good Hope: Had eight tackles and a quarterback pressure against Vinemont.
Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 18 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-22 loss to Good Hope.
Chayce Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 11 tackles against Good Hope.
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had eight tackles against Good Hope.
Parker Marks, West Point: Stats were unavailable.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Stats were unavailable.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Stats were unavailable.
JD Cochran, West Point: Stats were unavailable.