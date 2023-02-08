Hanceville’s Aaliyah Twitty closed out the 2022-23 season with a flourish.
The freshman sensation totaled 15 points in a 48-13 win over Corner, 10 points in a 54-51 loss to Class 2A No. 1 Cold Springs and 31 points in a 52-50 loss to Etowah in the Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament, delivering one steady performance after another for the Lady Bulldogs during the past week.
Twitty also registered 16 rebounds, 14 steals, three assists and two blocks in those three matchups.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, January 30 through Tuesday, February 7 below.
Brady Gilbreath, Addison: Had 17 points against Sumiton Christian.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 19 points against Meek.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 12 points (23 rebounds) against Meek.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 16 points against West Point, 12 points against Hanceville and 16 points against Southeastern.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 22 points against West Point and 10 points against Hanceville.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 23 points against West Point, 10 points against Hanceville and 17 points against Cleveland.
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs: Had 10 points against West Point, 17 points against Hanceville and 18 points against Cleveland.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 12 points against West Point, 13 points against Hanceville and 16 points against Cleveland.
Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 11 points (14 rebounds) against Cleveland.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 13 points against Plainview and 14 points against Decatur.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 12 points against Hazel Green and 12 points against Decatur.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 16 points against Decatur.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 18 points against Plainview and 18 points against Decatur.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 17 points against Priceville, 26 points against Jasper and 19 points against Austin.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 11 points against Priceville and 17 points against Scottsboro.
Bryson Fletcher, Fairview: Had 15 points against Austin.
Emma Garcia, Fairview: Had 12 points against Austin and 13 points against Guntersville.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 21 points against Austin.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 20 points against Susan Moore and 24 points against Priceville.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 17 points against Susan Moore, 11 points against Hazel Green and 11 points against Priceville.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Susan Moore and 11 points against Hazel Green.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Susan Moore and 17 points against Hazel Green.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Hazel Green and 22 points against East Lawrence.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Hazel Green and 12 points against East Lawrence.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 15 points points against Corner, 15 points against Cold Springs and 14 points against Oneonta.
Alex Twitty, Hanceville: Had 10 points against Corner and 10 points against Cold Springs.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 25 points against Elkmont and 13 points against West End.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 13 points against Elkmont and 12 points against West End.
Emma Earl, Holly Pond: Had 12 points against North Sand Mountain and 10 points against Falkville.
Bai Widner, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against North Sand Mountain.
Jack Janaszak, St. Bernard: Had 19 points against Vinemont and 13 points against Meek.
Emmanuel Santiago, St. Bernard: Had 18 points against Vinemont.
Ella Davis, St. Bernard: Had 16 points against Vinemont.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 29 points against St. Bernard, 18 points against Falkville and 12 points against Southeastern.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had 11 points against St. Bernard, 10 points against Falkville and 15 points against J.B. Pennington.
Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had 11 points against Falkville, 11 points against Southeastern and 13 points against J.B. Pennington.
Chayce Sandlin, Vinemont: Had 10 points against Falkville and 14 points against J.B. Pennington.
Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 13 points against Falkville, 21 points against Southeastern and 17 points against J.B. Pennington.
Maggie Burks, Vinemont: Had 13 points against St. Bernard and 12 points against J.B. Pennington.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 22 points against Cold Springs and 17 points against Dora.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 11 points against Cold Springs and 11 points against Dora.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 16 points against Dora.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 21 points against Dora and 14 points against Russellville.
Jaelyn Faulkner, West Point: Had 11 points against Dora and 11 points against Russellville.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 10 points against Cold Springs and 10 points against Dora.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 18 points against Russellville.