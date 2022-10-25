Marquies Leeth gave Hanceville everything he had last Friday night.
That relentless effort resulted in a stuffed stat line for the sophomore.
Leeth hauled in a 55-yard touchdown toss from Zach Campbell, recorded three tackles on defense, and notched 10 rushing yards in the Bulldogs’ 35-3 victory over Fultondale.
Leeth’s most impactful contribution, though, came late in the first half, when he picked off a pass and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown — sending Hanceville’s sideline into a frenzy.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Brosnan Ward, meanwhile, racked up 143 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and added five tackles (0.5 for loss) on defense. Keiton Whatley and Braxton Broad secured interceptions for Hanceville.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, October 17 through Saturday, October 22 below.
Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 45-12 win over Phillips.
Braden Luker, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against Phillips.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the varsity boys race at the Cullman County Championship.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Sage Nelson, Justin Caffee and Josiah Walker, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Cullman County Championship.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Won the varsity girls race at the Cullman County Championship.
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Leslie Jones and Mazzy Mavers-Price, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the team title at the Cullman County Championship.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 win over Etowah. Had eight carries for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 12 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns against Etowah.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against Etowah.
Barett York, Fairview: Completed 3 of 6 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 41-14 loss to Russellville. Had 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown against Russellville. Had five tackles and an interception.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 12 of 25 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 loss to Oneonta. Had six carries for 41 yards.
Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had five catches for 121 yards against Oneonta.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had two catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns against Oneonta.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown against Oneonta.
Tyler Byrd, Good Hope: Had five kickoff returns for 94 yards.
Rush Sandlin, Vinemont: Completed 2 of 4 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Asbury.
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had seven carries for 60 yards and a touchdown against Asbury.
Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had five carries for 82 yards and a touchdown against Asbury.
JT Wilhite, Vinemont: Had five carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns against Asbury.
Chayce Sandlin, Vinemont: Had a touchdown catch against Asbury.
Isaac Moody, Vinemont: Had a touchdown catch against Asbury.
Garit Roberson, West Point: Had 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 loss to Brewer. Had seven tackles.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had 223 passing yards and a touchdown against Brewer.
Eli Sims, West Point: Had 138 receiving yards and a touchdown against Brewer. Had six tackles and an interception.