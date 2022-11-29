Brayden Harris has been on fire to start the season, and last week was no different.
The Hanceville senior scored 18 points against Falkville, 14 points versus Mortimer Jordan and 25 points against Corner to help the Bulldogs win their annual Thanksgiving tournament inside Lane Horton Gymnasium.
Harris also added 11 steals, four assists, four rebounds and a block in those three games while going 11 for 12 at the free-throw line.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week is open to all local athletes.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, November 21 through Saturday, November 26 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 18 points and 13 rebounds against Corner and 17 points and 14 rebounds against Dora.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 15 points against Corner and 13 points against Dora.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 12 points against Corner and 15 points against Dora.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 22 points against Mortimer Jordan, 18 points against Falkville and 14 points against Vinemont.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Falkville and 12 points against Vinemont.
Kenady Graves, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against Falkville.
Garrison Sharpe, Cullman: Had 17 points against Moody.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 24 points against Holly Pond and 26 points against Lauderdale County.
Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 10 points against Holly Pond and 13 points against Lauderdale County.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 19 points against New Hope.
Darby Nichols, Fairview: Had 21 points against Austin.
Ava Thomas, Fairview: Had 16 points against Austin.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Helena and 16 points against Homewood.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Spain Park and 16 points against Homewood.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Muscle Shoals and 17 points against Hewitt-Trussville.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 25 points against Muscle Shoals.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Muscle Shoals.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 18 points against Mortimer Jordan and 11 points against Corner.
Braxton Broad, Hanceville: Had 10 points against Mortimer Jordan and 11 points against Corner.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 20 points against Curry, 18 points against Decatur and 13 points against Arab.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 21 points against Decatur and 13 points against Arab.
Kamryn Tankersley, Holly Pond: Had 11 points against Fayette County and 14 points against Cullman.
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: Had 14 points against Fayette County.
Jaxon Holcomb, Vinemont: Had 19 points against Dora and 10 points against Cold Springs.
Whitney Quick, Vinemont: Had 11 points against Greene County and 12 points against Priceville.
Raylee Quick, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Greene County.
Caroline Miller, Vinemont: Had 15 points against Priceville.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 15 points against Cordova, 18 points against Susan Moore and 32 points against Curry.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 14 points against Cordova, 12 points against Susan Moore and 18 points against Curry.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had 15 points against Susan Moore.
Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 25 points against Locust Fork.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 22 points against Locust Fork.