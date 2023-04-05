Nelson Arteaga struck fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers last week.
The Hanceville freshman batted .643 (9-for-14) in five games, collecting nine runs, eight RBIs and five doubles for the Bulldogs, who picked up three victories. He also racked up nine walks — five of which were intentional — and earned a win (five hits, three earned runs and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings) against Vinemont.
Arteaga is batting .400 this season with a .542 on-base percentage, .691 slugging percentage and 1.233 OPS.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, March 27 through Saturday, April 1 below.
Briley Holt, Addison: Had four hits (one home run) and four RBIs in three games. Pitched three scoreless innings (zero hits and seven strikeouts) vs. Mars Hill Bible.
Brian Berry, Addison: Won the 100-meter dash at the Hayden Invitational.
Hayden Holland, Addison: Won the 110-meter hurdles at the Hayden Invitational.
Jacob McLamb, Addison: Won the 300-meter hurdles at the Hayden Invitational.
Bradley Willette, Addison: Won the discus at the Hayden Invitational.
Braden Luker, Josh Netherton, Jed Wilkins, Brian Berry, Addison: Won the 4x100-meter relay at the Hayden Invitational.
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs: Pitched six innings (five hits, two earned runs and 10 strikeouts) vs. Holly Pond.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Won the long jump and triple jump at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Cameron Nunn, Cold Springs: Won the 110-meter hurdles at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Won the 1,600-meter run at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the 3,200-meter run at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Claire Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Macie Huffstutler and Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the 4x800-meter relay at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Zane Watwood, Cullman: Had three hits (one home run) and four RBIs vs. Ridgewood. Pitched six innings (five hits, two runs and three strikeouts) vs. Venice.
Emma-Claire Wilson, Cullman: Had seven hits and one RBI in five games. Pitched three scoreless innings (zero hits and seven strikeouts) vs. Mt. Pleasant.
Reese Hopper, Cullman: Had three hits and four RBIs vs. Mt. Pleasant.
Conner Scott, Fairview: Had six hits and one RBI in four games.
Nic Gregory, Fairview: Pitched 5 1/3 innings (four hits, one earned run and seven strikeouts) vs. Brewer.
Dakota Overton, Good Hope: Had five hits and five RBIs in two games.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Won the 800-meter run at the Mike Spann Invitational.
Gabe Ognilla, Hanceville: Had nine hits and nine RBIs in five games.
Les Fischer, Hanceville: Had six hits and seven RBIs in five games.
Levi Farr, Holly Pond: Pitched five innings (four hits, one earned run and six strikeouts) vs. Cold Springs.
John Martin, Holly Pond: Pitched five innings (three hits, three earned runs and seven strikeouts) vs. Cold Springs.
Joshua Putman, Holly Pond: Won the 3,200-meter run at the Oneonta Invitational.
Ethan Fox Westall, Holly Pond: Won the 300-meter hurdles at the Oneonta Invitational.
Wyatt Benefield, Kohl Horton, Joshua Putman and Matthew Putman, Holly Pond: Won the 4x800-meter relay at the Oneonta Invitational.
Michael Foust, Vinemont: Had 10 hits and three RBIs in five games.
Jake Hale, Vinemont: Had seven hits and nine RBIs in five games.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Had eight hits and two RBIs in six games.
Colton McCoy, West Point: Had five hits (one grand slam) and 11 RBIs in six games.
Lane Stewart, West Point: Had three hits (one grand slam) and five RBIs vs. Meek.
Kanaan Sutter, West Point: Pitched seven innings (seven hits, two earned runs and 10 strikeouts) vs. Normal.
Omar Segundo, West Point: Had four goals against Hamilton.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had five hits and two RBIs in three games.
Bethany Minck, West Point: Had five hits and and one RBI in three games.
Brooklynn Wells, West Point: Won the triple jump at the Mike Spann Invitational.