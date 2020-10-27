Tanner Malin, to put it mildly, made plays last Friday night.
Good Hope's junior quarterback registered 190 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries to lift his team past Oneonta 34-7, the Raiders' first win in seven attempts against the Redskins.
His touchdown dashes covered 1, 2, 80 and 88 yards, respectively. Malin also completed 3-of-5 passes for 32 yards, and recorded two tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
Those dynamic contributions helped the Raiders notch hosting rights in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Malin is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He edged Cullman's Jaden Kay, who stuffed the stat sheet in a 30-29 win over Muscle Shoals.
Key netted 10 tackles, returned a blocked field goal 72 yards for a touchdown, snagged an interception and knocked the ball back in play on a successful onside kick that led to a game-winning field goal.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, October 20 through Monday, October 26 below:
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 49-0 win over Sulligent.
% Will Tuggle, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against Sulligent. Returned a fumble for a touchdown.
% Brody Adams, Cullman: Kicked the game-winning field goal in a 30-29 win over Muscle Shoals.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown against Muscle Shoals. Completed 5-of-11 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
% Brodie Malcom, Cullman: Had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Muscle Shoals.
% Kaleb Bates, Cullman: Had eight tackles (one for loss) against Muscle Shoals.
% Griffin Barksdale, Cullman: Had 14 tackles against Muscle Shoals.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 18 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 win over Oneonta. Had five tackles.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had four carries for 103 yards against Oneonta. Had four tackles.
% Jager Burns, Good Hope: Had nine tackles and a pass breakup against Oneonta.
% Jesse Blackmon, Good Hope: Had five tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback pressure against Oneonta.
% Brosnan Ward, Hanceville: Had 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 36-8 win over Section. Had eight tackles (two for loss).
% Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had a 75-yard touchdown run against Section. Had six tackles. Had more than 100 punt return yards.
% Kadin Suryono, Holly Pond: Had eight carries for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 38-12 loss to Vinemont.
% Jayden Perkins, Holly Pond: Had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against Vinemont.
% Joseph Arriaga, St. Bernard: Won the small-school boys race (Class 1A-3A) at the Athens Bible Invitational.
% Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Won the small-school girls race (Class 1A-3A) at the Athens Bible Invitational.
% Joseph Arriaga, David De Jesus, Eli Loyd, Jiovany-Aguilar Arriaga and Nikolas Borths, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the small-school title (Class 1A-3A) at the Athens Bible Invitational.
% Brody Speer, Vinemont: Had 11 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 38-12 win over Holly Pond.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had nine carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns against Holly Pond. Had 48 passing yards. Had an interception on defense.
% Nacho Salgado, Vinemont: Kicked a 32-yard field goal against Holly Pond. Made all five extra-point attempts. Had a touchback. Had two kickoffs inside the 5-yard line.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Completed 15-of-27 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 59-28 loss to Guntersville. Had 10 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown against Guntersville.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had seven catches for 34 yards and a touchdown against Guntersville.
% Jacob Dye, West Point: Had four catches for 82 yards against Guntersville.
% Keynan Baker, West Point: Had six tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble return (58 yards) for a touchdown against Guntersville.
