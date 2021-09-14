AOW
Tanner Malin did to Haleyville last week what he's done to so many other teams throughout his career — dominate.

The senior quarterback tallied five touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — to help the Raiders earn a 48-20 win over the Lions.

Malin finished with 102 yards on just seven carries, scoring from 2, 5 and 57 yards out.

He also completed 8-of-10 passes for 158 yards, including touchdown throws to Paydon Bagwell (25 yards) and Jager Burns (30 yards).

Malin is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Bagwell (15 tackles; 2-point conversion), Burns (five catches for 90 yards; 72 return yards; 12 tackles; a fumble recovery), Clayton Herring (six tackles), and Ethan Anderson (nine carries for 53 yards and a touchdown) were other top contributors for Good Hope.

Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.

Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.

Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 14 below:

Will Tuggle, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 30-28 loss to Midfield.

Hayden Holland, Addison: Returned a fumble for a touchdown against Midfield.

Eli Howse, Addison: Had a touchdown run and two 2-point conversions against Midfield.

Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual title (197 Runners) at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational with a time of 19:41.70.

Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Finished fourth (364 runners) in the large-school race at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.

Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 35-0 win over Buckhorn.

Noah Kee, Cullman: Had 78 yards and a touchdown on five carries against Buckhorn.

Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass against Buckhorn.

Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 12-of-18 passes for 140 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a 42-19 win over Douglas. Had 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Tristin Holmes, Fairview: Had 78 yards on seven carries against Douglas.

Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 55 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Douglas.

Bryson Chamness, Fairview: Had two touchdown catches against Douglas.

Elijah Guyton, Fairview: Made all six extra-point attempts against Douglas.

Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Finished third (283 runners) in the small-school race at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.

Colby Miller, Vinemont: Ran for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-28 win over Carbon Hill.

Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 160 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in a 49-7 loss to Boaz.

