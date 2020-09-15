Colton Bagwell continued his good work for Good Hope last Friday night.
The senior running back rumbled for 171 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 19 carries, helping the Raiders earn a 27-24 victory over Haleyville to improve to 4-0 for the third straight season.
Through four games, Bagwell has rushed for 539 yards and seven touchdowns on 68 carries.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Bagwell edged out Fairview's Tyler Simmons, who corralled 162 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 48-12 win over Douglas.
Good Hope took the lead late against the Lions on a 40-yard TD pass from Tanner Malin to Jager Burns.
Jake Kicker (11 tackles — one for loss) and Will Flynt (10 tackles — one for loss) were steady on defense.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, September 8 through Monday, September 14 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Completed 5 of 7 passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-8 win over Midfield. Had 16 carries for 65 yards.
% Weston Smith, Addison: Had 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns against Midfield.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the Class 1A-2A individual title at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Josiah Walker, Justin Caffee, Jayden Allred and Brody Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the Class 1A-2A team title at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
% Jaylen Hughey, Cullman: Had 20 carries for 137 yards in a 20-0 win over Buckhorn.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had 110 total yards and two touchdowns against Buckhorn.
% Cody Lynn, Cullman: Had nine tackles (three for loss) against Buckhorn.
% Jaden Kay, Cullman: Had 17 tackles against Buckhorn.
% Griffin Barksdale, Cullman: Had 14 tackles (one for loss) against Buckhorn.
% Drew Ball, Cullman: Had 14 tackles against Buckhorn.
% Cole Herfurth, Cullman: Had 12 tackles against Buckhorn.
% Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 14 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-12 win over Douglas.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 11 of 18 passes for 133 yards against Douglas. Had nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
% Eli Frost, Fairview: Had two fumble recoveries — returning one for a touchdown — and an interception against Douglas. Had a rushing touchdown.
% Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond: Won the Class 3A-4A individual title at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
% Joseph Arriaga, Eli Loyd, David DeJesus, Nikolas Borths and Jiovany-Aguilar Arriaga, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the Class 3A-4A team title at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had 13 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Carbon Hill. Had a 23-yard touchdown pass.
% Carson Greer, Vinemont: Had 11 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery against Carbon Hill.
% Ayden Thomason, Vinemont: Had 10 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against Carbon Hill.
% Ethan Lemons, Vinemont: Won the Class 3A-4A individual title at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 loss to Boaz.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Had 167 passing yards and a touchdown against Boaz. Had 37 rushing yards and a touchdown.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown against Boaz. Had six tackles and three pass breakups.
% Keaton Chappell, West Point: Had 11 tackles against Boaz.
% Poncho Perez, West Point: Had 10 tackles and an interception against Boaz.
% Branson Smith, West Point: Had eight tackles against Boaz.
