Ethan Anderson wasn't about to let the Raiders lose last Friday night.
The senior running back accumulated 138 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries, helping Good Hope secure a 27-24 victory against Central-Florence in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Anderson's scoring scampers covered 9, 2 and 7 yards — the latter of which put the Raiders ahead with less than a minute to go in the contest. He also caught a pair of passes, delivered 21 return yards and corralled five tackles on defense, guiding the Raiders to the second round for the third time in the past four seasons.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Tanner Malin (13 carries, 112 yards, TD; 5-of-9 passing, 57 yards; three tackles); Jager Burns (12 tackles; a fumble recovery; 23 rushing yards; 25 receiving yards); Paydon Bagwell (12 tackles; a forced fumble); Drew Easterwood (four tackles — one for loss; an interception; a fumble recovery); and Russ Wooten (seven tackles; a quarterback pressure) also provided big outings for Good Hope in the home triumph.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Thursday, Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov. 10 below.
% Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow, Claire Huffstutler and Ava Akridge, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the team title at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Paizley Whitlow and Claire Huffstutler, Cold Springs: Earned All-State honors at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the individual title at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Blake Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles finish runner-up at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred and Justin Caffee, Cold Springs: Earned All-State honors at the Class 1A/2A state meet.
% Troy Adkison and Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Earned All-State honors at the Class 6A state meet.
% Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 59 yards on 13 carries in a 22-14 loss to Jackson-Olin. Had 37 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
% Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Completed 9-of-18 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Jackson-Olin.
% Alex England, Fairview: Earned All-State honors at the Class 5A state meet.
% Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 111 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 30-28 win over Fairfield. Had six tackles (three for loss) and a sack.
% Parker Martin, Fairview: Had 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against Fairfield. Had three tackles.
% Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had seven tackles against Fairfield.
% Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 39 yards and a touchdown on nine carries against Fairfield. Had three tackles.
% Travis Barnett and Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Earned All-State honors at the Class 3A state meet.
% Madi Kerber, St. Bernard: Earned All-State honors at the Class 3A state meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.