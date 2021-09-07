Ethan Anderson became Ashville's worst nightmare last Friday night.
The Good Hope running back didn't get a ton of carries, but the senior made the most of the ones he received.
Anderson netted 157 yards and three touchdowns on just eight totes against the Bulldogs, helping the Raiders dominate their region opener at James W. Shabel Stadium en route to a 40-7 victory.
Not only that, but Anderson — who averaged 19.6 yards per carry — also had an 80-yard touchdown scamper called back due to a penalty.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Tanner Malin (seven carries for 81 yards and a touchdown; 6-for-8 passing for 67 yards; and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown) helped fuel Good Hope's attack on Friday night as well.
The Raiders also had several defensive standouts.
Jager Burns (13 tackles), Paydon Bagwell (14 tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked field goal), Taz Bartlett (six tackles, two pass breakups, a quarterback pressure and a defensive touchdown — he recovered a fumble in the end zone), Briley Mattox (seven tackles) and Clayton Herring (six tackles) all contributed on that side of the football.
Not a bad day at the office.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Wednesday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 7 below:
Justin Mather, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 19-18 win over Aliceville.
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual title at the Pepsi XC Challenge with a time of 16:07.83.
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual title at the Pepsi XC Challenge with a time of 20:18.20.
Ethan Edgeworth, Jayden Allred, Justin Caffee, Josiah Walker and Brody Belcher, Cold Springs: Helped the Eagles win the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team title at the Pepsi XC Challenge.
Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 137 yards on 20 carries in a 35-14 loss to Hartselle.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 97 yards on 17 carries against Hartselle.
Parker Martin, Fairview: Completed 14-of-19 passes for 129 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 34-19 loss to Guntersville. Had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Tyler Simmons, Fairview: Had 65 yards on 14 carries against Guntersville. Had a team-high nine tackles.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — in a 44-36 loss to Fultondale.
Brady Cleek, Hanceville: Returned a fumble for a touchdown against Fultondale.
Christopher Putman, Holly Pond: Won the individual title at the Pisgah Invitational with a time of 17:46.36.
Eli Folds, West Point: Had 90 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in a 14-7 win over Lawrence County.
Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 167 yards on 25 carries against Lawrence County.
Suyeta Drowning Bear, West Point: Had seven tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against Lawrence County.
