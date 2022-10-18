Colten Whatley has found a nice rhythm under center for Good Hope.
The junior quarterback completed 14 of 21 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win versus Fultondale last Friday night — a victory that secured the Raiders their fifth straight playoff berth.
Over his past three games (all Good Hope wins), Whatley has completed 61 percent of his passes (44 of 72) for 584 yards and nine touchdowns.
He is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other top contributors for Good Hope included Tucker Malin (two catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns; a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown), Kaleb Jones (16 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown), Kmal Bell (five catches for 36 yards and an interception), Eli Clements (an 8-yard touchdown catch and a fumble recovery), Hank Hudson (fumble recovery), Zeb Smith (fumble recovery), Houston Walton (five tackles and two quarterback pressures), and Russ Wooten (five tackles and a quarterback pressure).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, October 10 through Saturday, October 15 below.
Briley Hayes, Addison: Had two touchdown runs in a 20-7 win over Falkville.
Victor Laurentius, Cold Springs: Had 27 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-26 win over Greene County.
Matt Williams, Cold Springs: Had two touchdown runs against Greene County.
Nate Zills, Cullman: Had four catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 loss to Muscle Shoals.
Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 14 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown against Muscle Shoals.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 35 carries for 330 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-30 win over Lawrence County.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had 12 carries for 62 yards against Lawrence County.
Jameson Goble, Fairview: Had two carries for 60 yards and a touchdown against Lawrence County.
Isaac Elrod, Fairview: Had six tackles (1.5 for loss) and 0.5 sacks against Lawrence County.
Kyler Pugh, Vinemont: Had 14 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Danville.
Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had 13 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Danville.
Max Foell, Vinemont: Blocked and recovered a punt for a touchdown against Danville.
Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Had six tackles (four for loss) in a 35-20 loss to East Limestone.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown against East Limestone. Had four tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.