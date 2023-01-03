Bailey Tetro has played a big role in Good Hope’s success so far this season.
The junior guard certainly showcased her abilities this past week, registering nine points against Class 3A No. 3 Plainview, 19 points against Class 3A No. 4 St. James, 23 points against Southside-Gadsden and 16 points against Class 3A No. 5 Lauderdale County to help the top-ranked team in Class 4A improve to 18-0.
In those four games, Tetro accumulated 22 steals, 20 assists and seven rebounds.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, December 26 through Monday, January 2 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 15 points against Ardmore, 30 points against Russellville and 20 points and 20 rebounds against Central Florence.
Hadley Butler, Addison: Had 10 points against Ardmore, 13 points against Russellville and 20 points against Central Florence.
Molly Gilbreath, Addison: Had 17 points against Ardmore and 15 points against Russellville.
Nic Fallin, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against Curry and 19 points against Holly Pond.
John Mark Smith, Cold Springs: Had 17 points against Curry and 16 points against Holly Pond.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 11 points against Vestavia Hills and 23 points against Oak Mountain.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 13 points against Vestavia Hills and 16 points against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
Colton Echols, Cullman: Had 12 points against Vestavia Hills and 11 points against Oak Mountain.
Landon Tweedie, Cullman: Had 10 points against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and 10 points against Oak Mountain.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 21 points against Bearden and 19 points against Elizabethton.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 17 points against Elizabethton.
Jayla Gorham, Fairview: Had 19 points against Muscle Shoals and 10 points against James Clemens.
Darby Nichols, Fairview: Had 15 points against James Clemens.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Seymour, 15 points against Heritage, 10 points against Russell and 14 points against Lauderdale County.
Colton Lindsey, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Seymour, 13 points against Heritage and 18 points against Lauderdale County.
Jacob Haynes, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Seymour and 11 points against Russell.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Russell and 10 points against Lauderdale County.
Eli Clements, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Heritage.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 11 points against Plainview. 10 points against St. James, 18 points against Southside-Gadsden and 14 points against Lauderdale County.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 12 points against Plainview, 14 points against St. James and 15 points against Lauderdale County.
Rudi Derrick, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Plainview and 12 points against Southside-Gadsden.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 9 points against Plainview, 19 points against St. James, 23 points against Southside-Gadsden and 16 points against Lauderdale County.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 18 points against Brewer and 22 points against West Morgan.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 21 points against Brewer and 11 points against West Morgan.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 16 points against Hatton, 23 points against Decatur and 13 points against Cold Springs.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 11 points against Hatton, 19 points against Decatur and 14 points against Cold Springs.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 24 points against Oakwood and 11 points against Sylvania.
Ashton Rodgers, West Point: Had 15 points against Curry, 16 points against Winston County and 19 points against Hatton.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 12 points against Curry, 14 points against Winston County and 10 points against Hatton.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 15 points against Curry and 19 points against Hatton.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had 12 points against Curry and 10 points against Winston County.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 16 points against St. James and 17 points against Southside-Gadsden.
Camryn Faulkner, West Point: Had 18 points against Southside-Gadsden.
Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 15 points against St. James.