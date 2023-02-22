Ivey Maddox closed the 2022-23 campaign playing some of her best basketball.
The Good Hope junior collected 21 points and six rebounds in the Class 4A No. 1 Lady Raiders’ Sweet 16 loss to No. 2 Deshler, capping off a terrific postseason showing that saw her average 22.3 points and 6.5 rebounds across four games while shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range. Maddox’s season-long contributions helped Good Hope finish with a 31-3 record.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable outings from Thursday, February 16 through Tuesday, February 21 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 18 points (20 rebounds) against Covenant Christian.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 14 points against Tuscaloosa Academy.
Malaya Taylor, Cold Springs: Had 13 points (16 rebounds) against Tuscaloosa Academy.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 12 points against Tuscaloosa Academy.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 11 points against Buckhorn.
Emma Claire Wilson, Cullman: Pitched a complete game (scattering four hits and 13 strikeouts) in a 5-1 win over Brewer.
Elley Atchison, Cullman: Scored three goals in an 11-1 win over West Morgan.
Lucas West, Fairview: Had nine hits and seven RBIs in four games.
Heather Tetro, Good Hope: Had 19 points against Deshler.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 22 points against Jacksonville.
Will Calvert, Hanceville: Had 18 points against Jacksonville.
Kanaan Sutter, West Point: Pitched six innings (scattering four hits and 15 strikeouts) in a 6-2 win over East Lawrence.