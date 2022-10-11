Ivey Maddox came through for Good Hope’s volleyball team last week.
The junior helped guide the Lady Raiders to their second straight Cullman County Tournament title with wins against Fairview, Holly Pond and Holly Pond. She and her teammates then competed in the Shrimp Fest Tournament in Gulf Shores against Enterprise, Arab, Saraland and Cullman.
All told, Maddox accumulated 89 kills, 40 digs and 17 aces en route to earning county tournament MVP honors and helping improve Good Hope’s record to 33-13 this season.
She is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Other top contributors from the past week include Bailey Keef (65 digs, 57 kills and seven aces), Addie Stripling (51 digs) and Maddie McKenney (162 assists).
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, October 3 through Saturday, October 8 below.
Gracie Manley, Addison: Had 44 assists, seven aces, four kills, four blocks and three digs.
Dacey Baker, Addison: Had 22 kills and four digs.
Jayden Allred, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at the Under The Lights Festival with a time of 16:01.61.
Paizley Whitlow, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (Class 1A-4A) race at the Under The Lights Festival with a time of 19:50.99.
Paizley Whitlow, Reagan Parris, Macie Huffstutler, Leslie Jones and Mazzy Mavers-Price, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team title at the Under The Lights Festival.
Ryan Skinner, Cullman: Had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in a 35-6 win over Columbia.
Reagan Ogstad, Cullman: Had 49 rushing yards and a touchdown against Columbia.
Andrue Barnett, Cullman: Won the large-school (Class 5A-7A) race at the Dew It On The Trails with a time of 15:57.26.
Eli Frost, Fairview: Had 28 carries for 381 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-13 win over Brewer.
Carson Jones, Fairview: Had 43 rushing yards and a touchdown against Brewer.
Carson Jennings, Fairview: Had 7.5 tackles (two for loss) against Brewer.
Jake Harper, Fairview: Had six tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks against Brewer.
Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-7 win over Ashville.
Houston Walton, Good Hope: Had six tackles, three QB pressures and two sacks against Ashville.
Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
Russ Wooten, Good Hope: Had eight tackles (one for loss) against Ashville.
Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
Kaleb Jones, Good Hope: Had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown against Ashville.
Eli Clements, Good Hope: Had 13 tackles against Ashville.
Taz Bartlett, Good Hope: Had 4.5 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two pass breakups against Ashville.
Zeb Smith, Good Hope: Had an interception against Ashville.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga, Cole Bissot, Cash Daly, Parker Guthery and Reid Bissot, St. Bernard: Helped the Saints win the small-school (Class 1A-4A) team title at the Hay of a Run.
Hunter Hensley, West Point: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-0 win over Ardmore. Had 11 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
JD Cochran, West Point: Had eight tackles (one for loss) against Ardmore.
Dawson Smith, West Point: Had five tackles (one for loss) and a sack against Ardmore.
Sylar Philyaw, West Point: Had six tackles and a sack against Ardmore.
Eli Sims, West Point: Had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against Ardmore.
Parker Marks, West Point: Had seven catches for 87 yards against Ardmore.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Ardmore. Had four tackles and two pass breakups.
Patton Fell, West Point: Had 172 assists, 41 digs, nine aces and three kills.
Charli Aris, West Point: Had 75 digs, 20 assists, seven kills and four aces.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 58 kills, 19 blocks, 16 digs, three assists and two aces.
Macie Brown, West Point: Had 29 digs, 23 kills, eight aces, three assists and two blocks.