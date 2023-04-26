Molly Benefield helped Good Hope’s softball team rise to the occasion last week.
The eighth-grader went 7-for-9 (.778) at the plate in three area clashes — the Lady Raiders beat West Morgan, Hanceville and East Lawrence — with five runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases.
She also claimed two wins in the circle, including a four-inning shutout against East Lawrence in which she allowed just two hits and struck out four.
Benefield is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22 below.
Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had 10 hits and six RBIs in five games.
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs: Had eight hits and three RBIs in five games.
Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Had seven hits and two RBIs in five games. Pitched seven innings (seven hits, one earned run and six strikeouts) vs. North Sand Mountain.
Riley Jackson, Cullman: Had seven hits (one home run) and three RBIs in four games. Pitched five innings (five hits, one earned run and five strikeouts) vs. Mortimer Jordan.
Elijah Hays, Cullman: Had six hits and four RBIs in four games.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had five hits (one home run) and eight RBIs in four games. Pitched seven shutout innings (six hits and two strikeouts) vs. Mortimer Jordan.
Haley Shannon, Cullman: Had 13 hits and four RBIs in seven games.
Kylie Stracener, Cullman: Had 12 hits and seven RBIs in seven games.
Sadie Graham, Cullman: Had eight hits and three RBIs in seven games.
Brie Voss, Cullman: Pitched five innings (four hits, one unearned run and eight strikeouts) vs. Pinson Valley. Pitched four scoreless innings (one hit and two strikeouts) vs. Priceville. Pitched six innings (five hits, one earned run and eight strikeouts) vs. Brewer. Pitched five innings (three hits, one earned run and three strikeouts) vs. West Limestone.
Lizzy Steed, Good Hope: Had nine hits, five RBIs and five stolen bases in three games.
Haley Lay, Good Hope: Had eight hits and six RBIs in three games.
Bailey Keef, Good Hope: Had six hits, four RBIs and three stolen bases in three games.
Addyson Burgess, Good Hope: Pitched five innings (seven hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts) vs. Hanceville.
Kynzlee Farr, Hanceville: Had six hits and three RBIs in four games.
Isabella Spinks, Hanceville: Had five hits and three RBIs in four games.
Lakin McBee, Hanceville: Had five hits and two RBIs in four games.
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond: Had three hits (two home runs) and four RBIs vs. Appalachian.
Ayden Thomason, Chayce Sandlin and Zeke Olinger, Vinemont: Combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter (seven strikeouts) vs. Susan Moore.
Brody Freeman, West Point: Had six hits and one RBI in three games.
Colton McCoy, West Point: Had five hits and five RBIs in three games.
Macayla Wilkins, West Point: Had 10 hits and four RBIs in seven games.
Macie Brown, West Point: Had eight hits and six RBIs in seven games.
Bailey Brock, West Point: Had eight hits and two RBIs in seven games.
Brinlee Phillips, West Point: Had seven hits and four RBIs in seven games.