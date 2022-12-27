Kmal Bell is putting together a sensational campaign for Good Hope’s varsity boys.
The junior standout continued to shine last week, scoring 26 points against Fairview and 26 points against West Point — he also added 11 rebounds and six assists in those two victories — to help the Raiders improve to 11-3.
For the season, Bell is averaging 17 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc and 82 percent from the free-throw line.
Bell is The Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Check out other notable outings from Monday, December 19 through Saturday, December 24 below.
Ella Dickerson, Cold Springs: Had 21 points against Phil Campbell and 16 points against Winston County.
Ella Bruer, Cold Springs: Had 15 points against Phil Campbell.
Maci Brown, Cold Springs: Had 11 points and 10 assists against Winston County.
Tucker Cagle, Cullman: Had 15 points against Marblehead, 11 points against Tennessee and 10 points against Southern.
Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 10 points against Marblehead and 11 points against Tennessee.
Colton Echols, Cullman: Had 11 points against Tennessee and 10 points against Southern.
Ava McSwain, Cullman: Had 13 points against Wenonah, 31 points against Midfield and 12 points against Shades Valley.
Morgan Grimmett, Cullman: Had 15 points against Wenonah.
Cylas Yarbrough, Fairview: Had 20 points against Good Hope and 11 points against Decatur.
Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 17 points against Good Hope and 18 points against Decatur.
Colt Fletcher, Fairview: Had 20 points against Decatur.
Weston Hancock, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Fairview and 18 points against West Point.
Tyler Cone, Good Hope: Had 20 points against Fairview.
Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Fairview and 20 points against West Point.
Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 22 points against Fairview.
Brayden Harris, Hanceville: Had 17 points against Holly Pond.
Zach Campbell, Hanceville: Had 15 points against Holly Pond.
Savana McAnnally, Hanceville: Had 23 points against Cullman Christian and 10 points against Holly Pond.
Blake Rickard, Holly Pond: Had 18 points against Decatur Heritage and 17 points against Hanceville.
Kollin Brown, Holly Pond: Had 15 points against Decatur Heritage and 17 points against Hanceville.
Madison Butts, Holly Pond: Had 17 points against Hanceville.
Ryan Stewart, Vinemont: Had 12 points against West Point, 11 points against Athens Bible and 15 points against St. Bernard.
Isaiah Jones, Vinemont: Had 16 points against Athens Bible and 18 points against St. Bernard.
Jay Lamar, West Point: Had 25 points against Vinemont, 19 points against Arab and 23 points against Good Hope.
Kolten Perry, West Point: Had 23 points against Vinemont, 12 points against Arab and 21 points against Good Hope.
Liberty Shadix, West Point: Had 14 points against Vinemont and 14 points against Arab.