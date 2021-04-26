Four Cullman athletes are headed to the next level.
Nic Glass (track and field) signed with South Alabama, Reid Huddleston (cross country) signed with Wallace State, Brodie Malcom (football and track and field) signed with Iowa Wesleyan, and Bernarda Tizapa (cross country and track and field) signed with Louisiana-Monroe.
The quartet was joined by family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators inside Tillman Hall on Monday.
