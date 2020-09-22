Tyler Simmons gave it everything he had last Friday night.
The junior running back capped off a phenomenal performance against West Point by converting a crucial 2-point conversion with less than two minutes left to help the Aggies ultimately collect a 28-27 victory over the Warriors — the program's first win over West Point since 2010.
Simmons finished the night with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Defensively, he added a team-high 15 tackles to go along with an interception.
He is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
Simmons edged out Cullman's Max Dueland, who accounted for 129 total yards and four touchdowns in a 48-6 win against Hazel Green.
Parker Martin (163 total yards and a touchdown), Eli Frost (75-yard fumble return for a touchdown) and Eli Speegle (11 tackles) also contributed to Fairview's victory.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, September 15 through Monday, September 21 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Had two touchdown passes in a 22-6 win over Winston County.
% Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the small-school (A Division) individual title at The Southern Showcase.
% Reagan Parris, Brooke Crider, Emma Hancock, Claire Huffstutler and Macie Huffstutler, Cold Springs: Helped the Lady Eagles win the small-school (A Division) title at The Southern Showcase.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had 92 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Hazel Green. Had 37 rushing yards and a touchdown.
% Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had two touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — against Hazel Green.
% Nic Glass, Cullman: Had two touchdown catches against Hazel Green.
% Tyler Owens, Cullman: Had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown against Hazel Green.
% Jaylen Hughey, Cullman: Had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown against Hazel Green.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 13 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Hanceville.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Hanceville.
% Jake Kicker, Good Hope: Had 11 tackles and a pass breakup against Hanceville.
% Will Flynt, Good Hope: Had eight tackles and a sack against Hanceville.
% Trevor Shadden, Hanceville: Had five catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 loss to Good Hope.
% Bo Joles, Hanceville: Had 127 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and a touchdown against Good Hope.
% Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Had two interceptions and a touchdown in a 32-8 loss to Carbon Hill.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Had 22 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Fairview. Had 128 passing yards and a touchdown.
% Kelton Washington, West Point: Had 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against Fairview. Had three catches for 23 yards.
% Kobe Bowers, West Point: Had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against Fairview.
