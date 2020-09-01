Parker Martin, The Times' reigning All-Area Player of the Year, is off to a flying start in 2020.
The two-way junior standout did a little bit of everything for the Aggies in last week's 41-14 win over Vinemont, picking up right where he left last season.
He completed 7 of 9 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns — 19 yards to Eli Frost and 13 yards to Caden Jennings — claimed 95 yards and two touchdowns (25 and 39 yards) on eight carries and provided six tackles for a defense that pitched a shutout in the first half.
Martin is The Times' Athlete of the Week.
He edged out Good Hope's Colton Bagwell, who corralled 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 carries in a 31-14 win against West Point.
Fairview's Tyler Simmons put together a strong performance last week as well.
The junior running back carried the ball 14 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.
Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.
Check out other notable performances from Tuesday, August 25 through Monday, August 31 below:
Stats are compiled by The Cullman Times and/or submitted by area coaches.
% Christian Roberts, Addison: Had three touchdown runs in a 50-0 win over Lynn.
% Nelson Martin, Addison: Had two touchdown runs against Lynn.
% Justin Mather, Addison: Returned an interception for a touchdown against Lynn.
% Quentin Barley, Addison: Returned a fumble for a touchdown against Lynn.
% Brodi Williams, Cold Springs: Completed 7 of 13 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 win over Holly Pond. Had 45 rushing yards. Had 10 tackles (two for loss) on defense.
% Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs: Had 22 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown against Holly Pond. Had 38 receiving yards and a touchdown. Had five tackles on defense.
% Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs: Had a touchdown catch against Holly Pond. Had 12 tackles (two for loss) on defense. Made three extra points.
% Max Dueland, Cullman: Had 100 passing yards and a touchdown in a 21-0 win over Jasper. Had 53 rushing yards.
% Jake Dueland, Cullman: Had 13 carries for 147 yards against Jasper.
% Adam Mangum, Cullman: Won the individual title at the NOALA Twilight Classic to help the Bearcats win the team title.
% Bernarda Tizapa, Cullman: Won the individual title at the NOALA Twilight Classic to help the Lady Bearcats win the team title.
% Colton Bagwell, Good Hope: Had 33 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 win over West Point.
% Tanner Malin, Good Hope: Completed 8 of 9 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown against West Point. Had 13 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
% Ethan A. Anderson, Good Hope: Had five tackles, an interception and a pass breakup against West Point. Had 44 rushing yards.
% Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: Had two touchdown runs in a 28-16 loss to Cold Springs.
% Camilla Chambers, Holly Pond: Won the small-school individual title at the Black and Gold Classic.
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: Had eight carries for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 41-14 loss to Fairview.
% Brodie Spear, Vinemont: Had 10 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown against Fairview.
% Will Cochran, West Point: Had 80 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 31-14 loss to Good Hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.